Baltimore mayor convicted on single charge

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore's mayor has been convicted on a single charge of taking gift cards intended for the city's poor.

Sheila Dixon was acquitted of three other charges on Tuesday, including felony theft. But the conviction of fraudulent misappropriation by a fiduciary could force her from office.

Jurors deliberated more than six days after hearing testimony that accused Dixon of using or keeping $630 worth of gift cards.

She was accused of soliciting most of the cards from a wealthy developer and then buying electronics at Best Buy, clothes at Old Navy and knickknacks at Target.

