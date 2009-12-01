TPS commences search for new superintendent

Toledo Public Schools superintendent John Foley announced Monday morning he will resign when his contract expires on July 31, 2010.

Foley says many factors involved in decision to leave TPS

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The search is on for a new leader for the Toledo Public Schools. This comes as the school board accepted superintendent John Foley's resignation Monday.

Foley's contract expires at the end of July.

The board would like to have a superintendent chosen by June to provide a smooth transition.

The school board hired a private firm called Pro-Act out of Minnesota to aid in its last two searches.

While Foley was offered a year-long deal, the length of the new superintendent's contract will be up for negotiation.