Ohio Dems have more issues with new Afghan War strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - President Barack Obama's fellow Democrats in Ohio generally have more doubts than Republicans about the president's new strategy in Afghanistan.

Obama has a speech Tuesday evening in which he will outline a new U.S. plan to dispatch up to 35,000 more American troops. The speech will be streamed live on WTOL.com and on air on WTOL.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he's "very skeptical" of sending additional troops to Afghanistan, and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, indicates she wants a greater commitment from U.S. allies.

Republican U.S. Sen. George Voinovich agrees that the U.S. needs more backup in the region, but he also says the president understands the importance of the mission. Similar statements of qualified support have come from other Republicans in Ohio's congressional delegation.

