NW Ohio military families await Afghan decision

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he's "very skeptical" of sending additional troops to Afghanistan. Kaptur has conditions.

Ohio Dems have more issues with new Afghan War strategy

"He is my only child, so this is difficult," said Sarah Lenhart through tears.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - For these military families, prayers are a way of life. Most have loved ones serving in Afghanistan.

On this night, they're finding comfort by filling holiday care packages full of treats and important supplies for troops.

"What little we do here is nothing compared to what they do there," said Bob Carpenter, who has a son serving in Afghanistan.

President Obama's 8 p.m. speech outlining the new strategy for the Afghan war will be streamed live on WTOL.com as well as carried live on air on WTOL.

These families say they're closely watching President Obama's war strategy, and they're in support of more troops. They believe there's a need for extra help.

"I'd like to think that my son has the back-up he needs. They're working overtime. They hardly sleep. They're cold. They're hungry. They need more help," one parent said.

