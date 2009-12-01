Garage fire injures 2 in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTOL) - A house fire is under investigation that happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 28000 block of Starlight located off Oregon Road.

Investigators says the flames were contained mainly to the garage area.

A resident and a firefighter were injured during the blaze. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Perrysburg Township Deputy Fire Chief Tom Brice says the rest of the house is pretty much in tact with minor smoke damage to the interior of the house.

