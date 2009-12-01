Another TPD officer arrested for driving drunk - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Another TPD officer arrested for driving drunk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - Toledo police officer Shawn Parra was arrested for drunk driving while off duty.

Parra is on suspension after an early morning car crash on Thanksgiving. Police say Parra fled the scene of the crash, but officers found his damaged car nearby.

Police Chief Mike Navarre says when Parra returns to work, he will be placed on restricted duty.

This is the third Toledo police officer arrested for driving drunk in just six weeks. Additionally, two officers failed the first department-wide random drug test last week, testing positive for marijuana use.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly