Another TPD officer arrested for driving drunk

Officer James Breier was arrested Friday after a firefighter noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and called a police supervisor.

Toledoans react to cop arrested for drunk driving on job

Officer James Breier has chosen to exercise his 'contractual' right to remain off duty without pay until the criminal case against him is complete. Alcohol counseling is also available.

Police say 12-year veteran Donald Mitchell got through roll call over the weekend and spent just 10 minutes in his patrol car before getting called back.

This week is the first time random drug tests were done on a department-wide basis. Previously, only officers in evidence and narcotics were tested annually.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - Toledo police officer Shawn Parra was arrested for drunk driving while off duty.

Parra is on suspension after an early morning car crash on Thanksgiving. Police say Parra fled the scene of the crash, but officers found his damaged car nearby.

Police Chief Mike Navarre says when Parra returns to work, he will be placed on restricted duty.

This is the third Toledo police officer arrested for driving drunk in just six weeks. Additionally, two officers failed the first department-wide random drug test last week, testing positive for marijuana use.

