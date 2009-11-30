Lt. Gov. Fisher announces he's running for Voinovich's Senate seat

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - Ohio Lieutenant Governor Lee Fisher announced Monday he's running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by George Voinovich.

Fisher joins others in what's likely to be a close race in 2010.Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner is also in the running, as is former Congressman Rob Portman. He's is considered a strong contender.

Early polls show a close race, but Fisher says it's the candidate with the best job creation strategy that will.

"Ohio is arguably the single most competitive state in the entire nation. This Senate race, more than any Senate race in the country, not because of me or Portman, will be probably the most hotly contested and competitive Senate race in the United States," said Fisher.

Local politicians endorsing Fisher are Lucas County Commissioners Pete Gerken and Tina Skeldon Wozniak.

