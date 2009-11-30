Ida Christmas tree farm finds unique way to honor those serving in military

IDA, Mich. (WTOL) - Holidays can be tough for families with loved ones serving overseas. But the owners of one local Christmas tree farm are trying to honor them this season.

At the Matthes Evergreen Farm in Ida, Mich., folks in the military are really appreciated. A tree there features about 30 pictures of men and women from the area who served in the military from WWI to current conflicts.

"We just felt it was a nice thing to do and would help to honor our young people in the service," said Peg Matthes.