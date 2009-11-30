Holiday lights slideshow - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

See It, Snap It, Send It

Holiday lights slideshow

Below are some See It, Snap It, Send It photos and videos users have contributed to WTOL.com. 

To add yours, just take a picture or video using your cell phone, digital camera or camcorder and upload it to our See It, Snap It, Send it web site. Choose Category Holiday Lights.

 

Powered by Frankly