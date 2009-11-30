AccidAccident shuts down traffic in Oregon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accident shuts down traffic in Oregon

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

OREGON, Ohio (WTOL) – An injury accident has shut down traffic at Navarre Ave. and Stadium Rd. in Oregon. Officials say two cars and a City of Oregon pickup collided Monday afternoon.
Both drivers of the cars had to be taken to the hospital. One by ambulance and one by air ambulance.

No word on the names of the people involved or their conditions.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly