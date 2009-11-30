Coloring could get you a free ticket to Charlie Brown

From a news release:

Kick off your holiday celebrations at the Croswell this weekend with You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown AND show off your creativity by bringing along a completed Peanuts coloring page. For each page your child completes, you'll receive one FREE child ticket (must be 12 & under) to see Jim Gill appearing at the Croswell on January 15 (with the purchase of an adult ticket). Plus, your child's coloring page will be displayed at the Croswell during You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. All color pages need to be turned in by Sunday, December 6 at 3 pm to receive this special offer.

Go to www.croswell.org and click on the Charlie Brown coloring activities link to download the Peanuts coloring pages or you can pick up copies at the Croswell box office M-F, 9am – 5pm and during Downtown Winterfest on December 5, 10am – 3pm. Other locations you can pick them up include the Adrian Mall or WABJ/Q95 during normal business hours. All artwork becomes property of the Croswell Opera House, and will not be returned.

For more information call 517-264-SHOW (7469) or visit www.croswell.org.