Foley says many factors involved in decision to leave TPS

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - Toledo Public Schools superintendent John Foley announced Monday morning he will resign when his contract expires on July 31, 2010.

Last week, Foley was offered the opportunity to negotiate a one-year contract extension with the Board of Education.

Monday morning, Foley told the board he wasn't interested in an extension, submitted his resignation and the board voted to accept his decision.

Last week, The Board of Education voted to negotiate a 1 year extension of Foley's contract, with no salary or benefits changes.

"A one year contract really would have gotten to the point next year that we are at this year… and certainly that was part of what I weighed," said Foley.

School Board President Bob Vasquez says it's Foley's choice and admits he done a lot for the district. "He's been here for 3 years, he's not gone yet. I foresee him adding more things," said Vasquez.

However, the President of The Toledo Federation of Teachers, the union that represents about 3,600 teachers, professionals and daily substitutes, says while the teachers have received raises and back pay, the relationship is strained.

"In some ways, we've been running in place. We've made some gains, but I look forward to an opportunity to partner with a management, where we can think out of the box," said Toledo Federation of Teachers President Francine Lawrence.

Now, the TPS Board of Education must find a superintendent in time for next school year.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Blade contributed to this report.