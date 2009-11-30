Lourdes opens new Veterans Center

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTOL) - Lourdes College in Sylvania is opening a new Veterans Center to provide financial aid and advising services for veterans.

It's located in the lower level of St. Francis Hall.

College and military officials are hoping the new space helps encourage more veterans to further their education.

"You will find that these students are not afraid to take on a challenge because they are military strong. They bring diversity to the classroom and a new perspective to any discussion," said Brig. General Rufus Smith of the 174th Brigade Commander.

Lourdes College already offers free tuition for veterans through the Yellow Ribbon GI Bill.

An official opening ceremony took place Monday morning with Brigadier General Smith and guests from the Ohio Air National Guard, the Ohio Department of Veteran's Services, the SERV Veteran's Center and City of Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough will be in attendance.

