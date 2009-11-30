Second round of H1N1 clinics a hit with TPS families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOLO) - After a lackluster response from TPS parents and students last weekend, an H1N1 vaccination clinic this weekend had more than 1,000 students attend.

The Lucas County Health Department says students got either the shot or the mist.

Next weekend the health department will be at Springfield High School and Sylvania Southview.

