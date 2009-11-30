Police: Suspected cop killer not in house police surrounded

Authorities identified Maurice Clemmons, who has an extensive criminal past, as a "person of interest" in the deadly ambush on four police officers.

Authorities say a gunman burst into the coffee house Sunday morning and opened fire on the officers as they sat working on their laptops, killing the three men and one woman in what is described as a targeted ambush.

UPDTAE: Police say the suspect is not in the home that they surrounded early Monday. Police believed the suspect, accused of killing four police officers, was holed up in the house and likely injured or possibly dead.

No further details on the suspect's whereabouts are available.

Police say suspect in police deaths hurt, may be dead

SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say the suspect in the slaying of four police officers in a suburban Seattle coffee shop is wounded and perhaps dead.

A spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff says negotiators have been trying to communicate with Maurice Clemmons. They've been using loudspeakers, explosions and even a robot to try to prod Clemmons from a Seattle house.

Shots fired early Monday

SEATTLE (AP) - Shots have been fired at a Seattle house where a man sought in the coffee-shop slayings of four police officers may be holed up. However, they cannot yet confirm if the suspect is in the house.

The widely spaced, deliberate gunfire appeared to be directed toward the house by surrounding police. The shots followed negotiators' use of loudspeakers and explosions to prod Maurice Clemmons.

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says they believe Clemmons may have been shot Sunday by one of the officers he gunned down but managed to escape.

Authorities in the region have been seeking Clemmons in the Sunday morning shootings of four Lakewood officers, about 30 miles from the Seattle house.

There was no audible response from the house. Police spokesman Jeff Kappel had earlier said police weren't sure anyone was in the house, and refused to comment on the negotiator's tactics.

Police looking for person in police shootings

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state have identified a man with an extensive criminal past as a "person of interest" in the deadly ambush on four police officers.

The officers were shot to death today at a Tacoma coffee shop while they were working on their laptops at the beginning of the shift.

A spokesman for the Pierce County sheriff says that the person of interest is Maurice Clemmons. He's said to have been recently charged in Pierce County for third-degree assault on a police officer and second-degree rape of a child. Officials won't call him a suspect and say there are other people investigators want to interview.

One of the officers is believed to have fought with the gunman and may have wounded him. Medical providers are being to asked to report any people wounded by gunshots.

Names of Wash. officers killed by gunman released

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - Officials have released the names of four police officers shot to death Sunday at a coffee shop in Washington state.

They are 39-year-old Sgt. Mark Renninger, 37-year-old Ronald Owens, 40-year-old Tina Griswald and 42-year-old Greg Richards.

Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says investigators are looking for what they describe as a person of interest in the shooting, 37-year-old Maurice Clemmons.

Authorities say a gunman burst into the coffee house Sunday morning and opened fire on the officers as they sat working on their laptops, killing the three men and one woman in what Troyer described as a targeted ambush.

Authorities say the suspect may have been wounded when one of he officers returned fire.

