Space heater likely caused E. Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - A Toledo family was burned out of their home by an early morning fire Monday on the 800 block of Forsythe near Woodville Road in east Toledo.

Fire crews say the fire was sparked around 2 a.m. by an electric heater on the floor near a bed that actually caught the bed on fire.

The family, which includes two children, were able to escape unharmed. The Red Cross is now helping them find a place to stay.

