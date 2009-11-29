Oregon's new mayor gets sworn in

By Dick Berry - email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

OREGON, Ohio (WTOL) - Michael Seferian became the new Mayor of Oregon after he took the oath of office Sunday.

Seferian was a long time Oregon City Council member who ran as an Independent. He easily defeated two term Mayor Marge Brown by receiving nearly two-thirds of the vote.

Judge Jeffrey Keller of Oregon Municipal Court swore in Seferian, who is a local businessman.

He plans to not waste time.

"I think they'll see action," said Mayor Seferian. "I just don't talk about things. I put it in action fairly quickly."

Some in Oregon say it was time to give Marge Brown the boot.

"I think we're better off to have some younger blood in office," said one man

Others don't trust Seferian.

"He just gives me a bad feeling," said another. "He just don't seem honest."

Mario Kiezi manages the Navarre Carry Out and is trying to be more optimistic.

"I think he could do a good job," said Kiezi. "Get more business in here than Mrs. Brown did. Do a better job than her."

Kiezi believes Oregon has potential.

A new plaza is being built and city officials are trying to lure a new hotel here too.

Mayor Seferian says the key to economic development here is giving Oregon more of an upbeat image. "We can be welcoming to people who either choose to live here or do business here."

Just one of the many challenges facing any new mayor.

