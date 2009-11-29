Central Toledo home damaged by early morning fire

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - A central Toledo home could be a total loss after a fire broke out in the 3300 block of Glenwood around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews say the right side of the house was in totally covered in flames when they arrived. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the entire first floor of the home.

Neighbors say the home is now vacant after the family that used to live there moved out last week.

Early damage estimates are at nearly $40,000.

Investigators say the fire is suspicious.