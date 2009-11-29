Real-life Grinch steals from Salvation Army

UPDATE: Police have made an arrest in the case. Shawn Krieger, 44, of Toledo was arrested Monday morning.

We'll continue to follow this developing story.

MAUMEE, OHIO (WTOL) - Maumee police are searching for a real-life 'Grinch' after a man robbed a Salvation Army bell ringer of her donation kettle.

It happened outside the Anderson's General Store in Maumee around 6:30 p.m. yesterday.

Just before the man grabbed the kettle, police said he shouted that he hated the bell ringers and hated Christmas. The volunteer worker struggled with the man over the kettle, but he got away with the donations after pushing the worker. The man then placed the kettle and tripod base into a 1999 black Ford pick-up truck, which was reported stolen the night before.

Police recovered the truck later that night. Citizens found the empty kettle and tripod Sunday afternoon. Police said they are now processing the items for evidence.

The victim stated the suspect is a white male in his 40s, wearing a green hat, green shirt and a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is 5'2" to 5'4", 200 to 240 lbs., with a scruffy beard and moustache, and brown hair with some grey in it. Anyone with information should call Maumee Police at (419) 897-7000