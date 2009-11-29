71-year-old Cleveland woman accused of stabbing son to death

Posted by Tim Mannor- email

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WOIO) - A shocking murder in Cleveland has family members stunned. A 71-year-old woman is accused of stabbing her son to death.

Police say, Ann Washington stabbed her son, Damon, after an argument he had with her fiance over a piece of mail.

Damon's fiance says, although the two argued occasionally, they had a very close relationship. The mother was arrested yesterday but hasn't been charged.

