Toledo police bust Rally's break-in

Posted by Tim Mannor- email

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - Toledo police busted a fast-food break-in in progress about 4 a.m Sunday at the Rally's on Cherry Street near Central Avenue in central Toledo.

Witnesses say a man started climbing in through one of the drive-through windows, while the restaurant was still open. Police made it to the Rally's before the suspect could get away.

He was taken into custody and his car was towed.

No word on the suspect's identity.

