Score a new grill, help set a world record with Living Appliance - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Score a new grill, help set a world record with Living Appliance Center

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Connect

June warmth and Father's Day is the perfect reason to grill out. If you need a new one, grillmaster John Fulton from Living Appliance Center is here with how to score one and help them set a world record!

Powered by Frankly