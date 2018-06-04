Enjoy Bands, Bites & Brews this Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Enjoy Bands, Bites & Brews this Saturday

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Nick Dallas of Upside Brewing and Brandon Fields of Inside the Five Brewing tells you why you should come visit them at Bands, Bites & Brews happening in Sylvania this Saturday!

Powered by Frankly