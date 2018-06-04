Stop work order issued for St. Anthony Church

Demolition work on the Toledo Diocese-owned building was scheduled to begin as early as Monday. The diocese planned to raze the church because it was unsafe then donate the land to a neighboring community center.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.