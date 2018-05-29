Eat at Benchmark Restaurant for Police Chief Celebrity Wait Nigh - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Eat at Benchmark Restaurant for Police Chief Celebrity Wait Night that benefits Feet on the Street

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
TPD chief George Kral and Zach Stewart from Feet on the Street invite you to dine at Benchmark Restaurant at Levis Commons on Sunday for Police Chief Celebrity Wait Night benefiting a great cause.

