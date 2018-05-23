Participate in the 'Amazing Raise' to raise money for Joyful Con - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Participate in the 'Amazing Raise' to raise money for Joyful Connections

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Connie Cornett invites you to participate in the Amazing Raise to raise funds for Joyful Connections, an organization that helps kids stay connected with family members when times get tough.

Powered by Frankly