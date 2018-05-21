Looking for a job? Check out Swanton Welding's job fair - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Looking for a job? Check out Swanton Welding's job fair

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Connect

The demand for skilled workers is high, with many local companies in need. Bill Zeiter and Jason Fagerman from Swanton Welding invite you to check out their job fair and the opportunities their company can provide!

Powered by Frankly