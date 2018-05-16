Reserve ticket to St. Jude's Dream Home Giveaway to win La-Z-Boy shopping spree

One Open House prize for the St. Jude's Dream Home Giveaway is a $10 thousand La-Z-Boy shopping spree. Renee Black from La-Z-Boy talks about their involvement with the cause and how you could win!
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.