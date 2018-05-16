Reserve ticket for St. Jude's to win $3 thousand dollar pendant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reserve ticket for St. Jude's to win $3 thousand dollar pendant

Reserve your ticket for St. Jude's Dream Home Giveaway now and you could win more than just a house. Learn more about the white gold custom pendant from Eli Antypas Jewelers that you could win!

Powered by Frankly