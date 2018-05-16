Get hands-on experience at Toledo Art Loop on Thursday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Get hands-on experience at Toledo Art Loop on Thursday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Watch as Natalie Tranelli-Jacobs from the Art Commission of Greater Toledo and Rich Jambor of Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters demonstrate how to use a coffee siphon to gear up for this Thursday's Art Loop.

