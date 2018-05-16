Participate in SPIN-A-THON to fight diabetes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Participate in SPIN-A-THON to fight diabetes

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

This Friday, you can hop on a bike and raise money to help conquer diabetes. Laura Gurney, Cycling Supervisor at The Centre, and Kiel Porter of the American Diabetes Association tell you how.

