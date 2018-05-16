AmeriCorps volunteers team with Toledo GROWs to sprout community - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

AmeriCorps volunteers team with Toledo GROWs to sprout community gardens

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo GROWs is a grassroots organization dedicated to the growth of community gardens. Learn how their efforts help communities grow fresh food and how you can join in the fun! Rafael Cosme and Ula Stebens of AmeriCorps and Yvonne Dubielak of Toledo GROWs tell you how.

