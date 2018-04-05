WTOL partners with LLS to raise money for blood cancer research - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL partners with LLS to raise money for blood cancer research with a phone bank

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Malena Caruso invites you to tune in to WTOL and call into the phone bank from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight to learn more about LLS and how your donations can help local families affect by blood cancer.

