"I Dream" : A Rhythm & Blues Opera Performance - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

"I Dream" : A Rhythm & Blues Opera Performance

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Rhonda Sewell of the Toledo Library and executive director of opera Suzanne Rorick invite you to a performance next weekend unlike any other that details the final 36 hours of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's life.?

Powered by Frankly