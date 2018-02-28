Enjoy the 16th annual Glass City Beer Fest this weekend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Enjoy the 16th annual Glass City Beer Fest this weekend

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Nicole Osstifin from Camp Courageous/ Arc of Lucas County and Carla Wells from the Northwest Ohio Hemophilia Foundation invite you to the 16th-annual Glass City Beer Fest this weekend!

