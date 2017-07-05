Connecting Kids to Meals on WTOL 11 Your Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Connecting Kids to Meals on WTOL 11 Your Day

Kids are happy to be out of school in the summer, but some of those kids who rely on school lunches go to bed hungry. Wendi Huntley from Connecting Kids to Meals joins the show to explain how your child can get involved. 

Powered by Frankly