Connecting Kids to Meals on WTOL 11 Your Day

Kids are happy to be out of school in the summer, but some of those kids who rely on school lunches go to bed hungry. Wendi Huntley from Connecting Kids to Meals joins the show to explain how your child can get involved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.