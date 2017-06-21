Keep your garage door working properly on WTOL 11 Your Day

Make sure your garage door is always in working order by calling professionals, like Kevin Krabach from Overheard Door of Toledo. If it sounds like Overhead Door can help you with your needs, call 419-476-0300.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.