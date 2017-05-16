The Toledo Art Loop offers outdoor fun on WTOL 11 Your Day

The downtown Toledo Art Loop has a little twist. Natalie Tranelli-Jacobs from the Arts Commission and Lindsay Akens from the Glass City Film Festival join the show with a loop full of fun!
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.