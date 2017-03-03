'Pink at the Rink' this weekend at Walleye game

Rob Wiercinski talks about the 'Pink at the Rink' games this weekend. The players will be wearing pink power jerseys at the games. There will also be pink items on sale at the Huntington center for a good cause.
