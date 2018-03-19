A winner for the grand prize dream home will finally be announced Thursday evening.More >>
We want to give you a look at what your donations to St. Jude's have given to children and families dealing with childhood cancer.
Anna Garza not only helped to change a child's life by donating to St. Jude Hospital, her life also changed when WTOL announced she won the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Mike Hull fills us in on the amazing work being done daily for very sick kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital. Survival rates are way up, and right now people have a chance to help St. Jude's and maybe win a brand new home in Perrysburg.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is in full-swing, and you still have a chance to get your ticket for a chance to win a beautiful $400,000 home.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Dream Home, being built in Perrysburg by Slaske Building Company, provides dramatic spaces, luxurious details and unparalleled functionality.
St. Jude Children's Hospital has been helping families of children with cancer for decades.
Dirt has officially been turned for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway to help St. Jude do what it does best - help others.
