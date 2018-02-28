Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.More >>
Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.More >>
Nearly two years after Sierah Joughin death, the jury has made a verdict in The People vs. James Worley trial.More >>
Nearly two years after Sierah Joughin death, the jury has made a verdict in The People vs. James Worley trial.More >>
With a guilty verdict behind them and the sentencing ahead, the family inches towards their quest to get justice for Sierah.More >>
With a guilty verdict behind them and the sentencing ahead, the family inches towards their quest to get justice for Sierah.More >>
In a stunning development in the capital murder trial of The People vs. James Worley, one juror was dismissed from the jury Monday night.More >>
In a stunning development in the capital murder trial of The People vs. James Worley, one juror was dismissed from the jury Monday night.More >>
In its closing arguments, the prosecution reviewed key witness testimony and DNA evidence. That includes both Sierah’s and Worley’s blood found in the three crime scenes the prosecution identifies: The cornfield where she was attacked, the north barn where she was held captive and finally the cornfield where her body was buried.More >>
In its closing arguments, the prosecution reviewed key witness testimony and DNA evidence. That includes both Sierah’s and Worley’s blood found in the three crime scenes the prosecution identifies: The cornfield where she was attacked, the north barn where she was held captive and finally the cornfield where her body was buried.More >>
With the long process after Worley's attest leading up to this trial, folks from the community are ready to move on with their lives and begin the healing process.More >>
With the long process after Worley's attest leading up to this trial, folks from the community are ready to move on with their lives and begin the healing process.More >>
If convicted, Worley could face the death penalty. If the jury does not reach a verdict Monday evening, they will be sequestered at a local hotel for further deliberation.More >>
If convicted, Worley could face the death penalty. If the jury does not reach a verdict Monday evening, they will be sequestered at a local hotel for further deliberation.More >>
So far, the jury has seen close to 400 pieces of evidence and heard from dozens of witnesses.More >>
So far, the jury has seen close to 400 pieces of evidence and heard from dozens of witnesses.More >>
The judge warned the jury that what they were about to see and hear would be graphic.More >>
The judge warned the jury that what they were about to see and hear would be graphic.More >>
Some of the witnesses who have yet to testify are Mark Worley, James Worley's brother, and the coroner who performed Sierah Joughin's autopsy.More >>
Some of the witnesses who have yet to testify are Mark Worley, James Worley's brother, and the coroner who performed Sierah Joughin's autopsy.More >>
This is a major trial for Fulton County.More >>
This is a major trial for Fulton County.More >>
The plan is to have the jury seated by lunchtime and then begin jury instructions and witness testimony by Monday afternoon.More >>
The plan is to have the jury seated by lunchtime and then begin jury instructions and witness testimony by Monday afternoon.More >>
The topic of the questioning today was the jurors' views on the death penalty, and if they would be able to find the defendant guilty of aggravated murder if the evidence leads them to that conclusionMore >>
The topic of the questioning today was the jurors' views on the death penalty, and if they would be able to find the defendant guilty of aggravated murder if the evidence leads them to that conclusionMore >>
Tuesday marks the beginning of day two in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.More >>
Tuesday marks the beginning of day two in the trial of The People vs. James Worley.More >>
The clerk's office said this is the first death penalty and high-profile case the county has seen since the 1980's.More >>
The clerk's office said this is the first death penalty and high-profile case the county has seen since the 1980's.More >>
It’s a crime that shook the community of Delta - the murder of Sierah Joughin.
Now residents hope justice will be served for her alleged killer.More >>
It’s a crime that shook the community of Delta - the murder of Sierah Joughin.
Now residents hope justice will be served for her alleged killer.More >>
The lead attorney for a man accused of murdering a young woman, is asking Fulton County Common Pleas Court for a delay in the trial.More >>
The lead attorney for a man accused of murdering a young woman, is asking Fulton County Common Pleas Court for a delay in the trial.More >>
The lead suspect in the disappearance and death of University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin was convicted in a previous kidnapping case.More >>
The lead suspect in the disappearance and death of University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin was convicted in a previous kidnapping case.More >>
The man who Sierah Joughin’s family believes to be the last person she saw before she died appeared in court Thursday.More >>
The man who Sierah Joughin’s family believes to be the last person she saw before she died appeared in court Thursday.More >>
Jury selection for Worley, who is facing 17 charges in the kidnapping and murder of Sierah begins Monday.More >>
Jury selection for Worley, who is facing 17 charges in the kidnapping and murder of Sierah begins Monday.More >>
James Worley could be sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. While justice should be served, the cost to tax-payers could be significant.More >>
James Worley could be sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. While justice should be served, the cost to tax-payers could be significant.More >>
One year ago, Sierah Joughin was first reported missing after going on a bike ride in Fulton County.More >>
One year ago, Sierah Joughin was first reported missing after going on a bike ride in Fulton County.More >>
Ohio Senators Randy Gardner and Cliff Hite continued to push a bill that began in the aftermath of Sierah Joughin's murder.More >>
Ohio Senators Randy Gardner and Cliff Hite continued to push a bill that began in the aftermath of Sierah Joughin's murder.More >>
Nearly six months after Sierah Joughin disappeared while biking in Fulton County, those who love her are continuing to honor her memory.More >>
Nearly six months after Sierah Joughin disappeared while biking in Fulton County, those who love her are continuing to honor her memory.More >>
A Fulton County judge scheduled a hearing to handle the nearly 60 motions filed by the attorneys for the man accused of killing Sierah Joughin.More >>
A Fulton County judge scheduled a hearing to handle the nearly 60 motions filed by the attorneys for the man accused of killing Sierah Joughin.More >>
The revised proposal calls for allowing the public to get a list of offenders only within their home county, and only if they stop by their local sheriff's office to pick it up.More >>
The revised proposal calls for allowing the public to get a list of offenders only within their home county, and only if they stop by their local sheriff's office to pick it up.More >>
The goal of the run and walk is to bring awareness to "Sierah's Law,” a piece of legislation the family is trying to get passed in the state of Ohio.More >>
The goal of the run and walk is to bring awareness to "Sierah's Law,” a piece of legislation the family is trying to get passed in the state of Ohio.More >>
The death of Sierah Joughin shook all those who heard her story. Police say the 20-year-old was biking home when she was kidnapped and killed in July. Now, her family is teaming up with a local group to raise awareness and stop violence in Sierah's name.More >>
The death of Sierah Joughin shook all those who heard her story. Police say the 20-year-old was biking home when she was kidnapped and killed in July. Now, her family is teaming up with a local group to raise awareness and stop violence in Sierah's name.More >>
The death of 20-year old Sierah Joughin has forever changed the Metamora community. Now, people are donating hundreds of items for a benefit to raise money for Sierah's family.More >>
The death of 20-year old Sierah Joughin has forever changed the Metamora community. Now, people are donating hundreds of items for a benefit to raise money for Sierah's family. "I just thought it was the right thing to do," said Nikki Brubaker, one of the organizers. BrubakerMore >>
Signs all over Metamora that once asked the community to keep an eye out, have changed to messages like 'RIP Sierah' and 'We love you Sierah.'More >>
Signs all over Metamora that once asked the community to keep an eye out, have changed to messages like 'RIP Sierah' and 'We love you Sierah.'More >>
Family, friends, and the community gathered for an event at Wildwood Metro Park in honor of Sierah Joughin.More >>
Family, friends, and the community gathered for an event at Wildwood Metro Park in honor of Sierah Joughin.More >>
One of the organizers of the event says after she learned what happened to Sierah, she wanted to do something in her memory.More >>
One of the organizers of the event says after she learned what happened to Sierah, she wanted to do something in her memory.More >>
Residents of Fulton County and people from all came together to remember Sierah Joughin with the running and biking event, "Taking back our roads."More >>
Residents of Fulton County and people from all came together to remember Sierah Joughin with the running and biking event, "Taking back our roads."More >>
1,086 bikers roared into the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon on Sunday afternoon.More >>
1,086 bikers roared into the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon on Sunday afternoon.More >>
In the wake of Sierah's Joughin's murder, her boyfriend started a charity called Keeping our Girls Safe, offering free self defense classes to women so they can fight back if ever attacked.More >>
In the wake of Sierah's Joughin's murder, her boyfriend started a charity called Keeping our Girls Safe, offering free self defense classes to women so they can fight back if ever attacked.More >>
Sierah Joughin's family is seeking restitution from Worley in a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday.More >>
Sierah Joughin's family is seeking restitution from Worley in a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday.More >>
FBI officials say they found no further evidence in the James Worley investigation after conducting a "due diligence" effort with multiple law enforcement agencies in Fulton County Monday.More >>
FBI officials say they found no further evidence in the James Worley investigation after conducting a "due diligence" effort with multiple law enforcement agencies in Fulton County Monday.More >>
Several “Justice for Sierah” t-shirts were scattered amongst the crowd.More >>
Several “Justice for Sierah” t-shirts were scattered amongst the crowd.More >>
It was an emotional but joyous day for the Fulton County Community that hosted the “Joggin 4 Joughin” 5K race that worked to raised funds for the Sierah Joughin Memorial Scholarship Fund.More >>
It was an emotional but joyous day for the Fulton County Community that hosted the “Joggin 4 Joughin” 5K race that worked to raised funds for the Sierah Joughin Memorial Scholarship Fund.More >>
DeniseMore >>
DeniseMore >>
The autopsy results for Sierah Joughin show she died of asphyxiation.More >>
The autopsy results for Sierah Joughin show she died of asphyxiation.More >>
The bodies of at least seven women have been found over the last 30 years with circumstances some might see as eerily similar to Sierah’s murder.More >>
The bodies of at least seven women have been found over the last 30 years with circumstances some might see as eerily similar to Sierah’s murder.More >>
Berling said he has met with Worley a few times to discuss his case, but he would not comment further on whether Worley will plead guilty or not guilty.More >>
Berling said he has met with Worley a few times to discuss his case, but he would not comment further on whether Worley will plead guilty or not guilty.More >>
Worley was charged with kidnapping and aggravated murder in the death of Joughin, but waived his rights to a preliminary hearing.More >>
Worley was charged with kidnapping and aggravated murder in the death of Joughin, but waived his rights to a preliminary hearing.More >>
It was determined that James Worley, Joughin's accused killer, will go to trial and have a jury decide his fate.More >>
It was determined that James Worley, Joughin's accused killer, will go to trial and have a jury decide his fate.More >>
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said no other remains have been found on James Worley’s property on County Road 6 in Fulton County.More >>
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said no other remains have been found on James Worley’s property on County Road 6 in Fulton County.More >>
The man accused of killing a University of Toledo student in Fulton County last July is getting a new trial date.More >>
The man accused of killing a University of Toledo student in Fulton County last July is getting a new trial date.More >>
James Worley is facing several charges in the case.More >>
James Worley is facing several charges in the case.More >>
The Fulton County man charged with abduction in the disappearance of Sierah Joughin has now been charged with aggravated murder in her death.More >>
The Fulton County man charged with abduction in the disappearance of Sierah Joughin has now been charged with aggravated murder in her death.More >>
James Dean Worley, 57, was arrested and charged for one count of abduction on Friday.More >>
James Dean Worley, 57, was arrested and charged for one count of abduction on Friday.More >>
The Lucas County Coroner's Office is conducting the autopsy to determine her cause of death.More >>
The Lucas County Coroner's Office is conducting the autopsy to determine her cause of death.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
The wife of one of the pastors was in court as well. The plea deadline for all four is July 19.More >>
The wife of one of the pastors was in court as well. The plea deadline for all four is July 19.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>