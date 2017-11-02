You were asked to make Christmas a little brighter for kids who may not have a lot and you came through in a big way.More >>
You were asked to make Christmas a little brighter for kids who may not have a lot and you came through in a big way.More >>
Foosball, Barbies, games, Hot Wheels. Presents for all ages were dropped off at the PNC Gift of Joy: Downtown gift drive on Thursday to help make Christmas a little brighter for kids throughout Lucas County.More >>
Foosball, Barbies, games, Hot Wheels. Presents for all ages were dropped off at the PNC Gift of Joy: Downtown gift drive on Thursday to help make Christmas a little brighter for kids throughout Lucas County.More >>
Christmas is the season of giving, and the Gift of Joy toy drive gives you a chance to do just that. Stop by the WTOL station on December 7 to make your donation!More >>
Christmas is the season of giving, and the Gift of Joy toy drive gives you a chance to do just that. Stop by the WTOL station on December 7 to make your donation!More >>
The Gift of Joy toy drive is beginning to wind down, with only four days left to get your toys to the locations around Toledo accepting donations.More >>
The Gift of Joy toy drive is beginning to wind down, with only four days left to get your toys to the locations around Toledo accepting donations.More >>
If you could give a child a Merry Christmas for just a few dollars, would you do it? Most people would say yes, but are unsure how. We have your chance with the Gift of Joy toy drive.More >>
If you could give a child a Merry Christmas for just a few dollars, would you do it? Most people would say yes, but are unsure how. We have your chance with the Gift of Joy toy drive.More >>
A few dollars out of your pocket could change a child's entire Christmas.More >>
A few dollars out of your pocket could change a child's entire Christmas.More >>
Gift of Joy: Drop-off locationsMore >>
Gift of Joy: Drop-off locationsMore >>
The Toledo Fire Department is looking for help to make sure all senior citizens know what to do in the case of an emergency.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department is looking for help to make sure all senior citizens know what to do in the case of an emergency.More >>
As you went from store to store today trying to find the best deals, you may have taken the chance to make one child's holiday, very special.More >>
As you went from store to store today trying to find the best deals, you may have taken the chance to make one child's holiday, very special.More >>
In addition to all the deals the retailers offer, the mall is offering a free shopping spree!More >>
In addition to all the deals the retailers offer, the mall is offering a free shopping spree!More >>
The December holiday season is a joyous time of year for millions around the world.More >>
The December holiday season is a joyous time of year for millions around the world.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
The wife of one of the pastors was in court as well. The plea deadline for all four is July 19.More >>
The wife of one of the pastors was in court as well. The plea deadline for all four is July 19.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>