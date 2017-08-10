Looking directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection, even for a few glances, can cause permanent eye damage.More >>
We're just four months away from a celestial spectacle that could draw people from all over the world to South Carolina.More >>
Child birth is already a special event, but it becomes even more memorable when it happens during an eclipse.More >>
Just a few more days until the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse occurs and the Imagination Station wants the community to witness it in a fun way.More >>
A total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of the Unites States for the first time in 38 years.More >>
It is also very unsafe to drive with eclipse glasses on. Your eyes may be protected from the sun, but it will be almost the same as driving blind.More >>
Add the University of Findlay to the places where you can watch the solar eclipse on Monday. The viewing is open to students and the public.More >>
Not only will you get to enjoy a solar eclipse on Monday, you can enjoy a sweet deal on ice cream as well.More >>
7 things you should know about the 2017 Solar EclipseMore >>
Attorney General Mike DeWine is urging caution in observing Monday's solar eclipse thanks to reports of fake glasses being sold.More >>
Grant Brown, the senior optician with the institute says people need to properly protect their eyes when viewing the eclipse.More >>
A Bay Village woman is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to get the best view possible for the total solar eclipse.More >>
A local school is telling students to stay home on Monday because of the eclipse.More >>
Superintendent John Montanaro has announced Jefferson Area Local Schools will close over concerns regarding the upcoming solar eclipse.More >>
Here's everything you need to know about taking a picture of the solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017.More >>
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is offering consumer protection tips ahead of the August 21 solar eclipse.More >>
The Schiele Museum of Natural History is celebrating the celestial event of the year with a Solar Eclipse Weekend. Discover the science behind this year's total solar eclipse with fun for the whole family! It's all happening Saturday, August 18 through Monday, August 21, 2017. Members can RSVP through the museum's website to reserve tickets. General Admission tickets are priced at $5 each and advanced ticket purchase packages are available. Join WBTV News on Monday, Augu...More >>
With the total solar eclipse quickly approaching you’ll likely see plenty of articles about it. Many will mention things like path of totality or magnitude. What on earth do these terms mean? Below we will break down just a few of the words or phrase your likely to see or hear in regards to the August 21 total solar eclipse.More >>
The highly anticipated solar eclipse is quickly approaching, and wearing sunglasses for the view will not cut it.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
You surely know, after heaps of warnings, not to watch the Aug. 21 solar eclipse without heavily filtered glasses. But what about those inevitable selfies with the sun? Advice for the most photographed event of the year isn’t so clear. NASA itself debates whether smartphone photos of the eclipse can damage the phone’s camera. Some photographers argue that the tiny lens is too small to admit damaging light to the sensor, and that the cameras automatically set exposu...More >>
You might be thinking, “I have sunglasses. That will be good enough.” Unfortunately that’s not true. You do need those special ‘eclipse glasses’ that all the scientists have been talking about, but why?More >>
In the south, we have a tradition, and we call it Waffle House, or WaHo for short.More >>
The Lucas County Public Library announced Tuesday they are out of special glasses to watch the upcoming solar eclipse.More >>
There are tens of millions of people who live on the east coast within a day’s drive who may have the same idea - to head down I-95 or I-77 and camp out in the rather narrow 70-mile-wide path.More >>
Now the important part: YOU MUST understand how to view the eclipse safely in order to avoid permanent eye damage, even possible blindness!More >>
In this blog I want to give you the tools to help you understand exactly when and where the total eclipse will occur.More >>
In case you have been out of touch for the past several months, read this carefully. There is a total solar eclipse of the sun approaching next month on Monday August 21st. So should you care? My opinion? You’re darn right you should care. Don’t walk, run into your office and take that day off, I’m begging you. The key here is “total” solar eclipse. While they aren’t all that rare from a global standpoint...More >>
South Carolina public safety officials are giving out eclipse tips like "Don't look at the sun while driving."More >>
South Carolina’s military and safety leaders will meet in Columbia on Thursday to detail public safety plans ahead of the total solar eclipse.More >>
For the first time in almost 100 years, North America will see a total solar eclipse.More >>
Airbnb said Friday that more than 1,600 rooms have been booked in the path of total eclipse in North Carolina, a 475 percent increase from the same time the previous week.More >>
The United States will have a view of a total solar eclipse for the first time in 38 years on August 21.More >>
