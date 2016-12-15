There is no shortage of female basketball talent in northwest Ohio, including Erica Haney and Natasha Howard.
Another standout talent is Zia Cooke, who is in her junior year at Rogers High School.More >>
There is no shortage of female basketball talent in northwest Ohio, including Erica Haney and Natasha Howard.
Another standout talent is Zia Cooke, who is in her junior year at Rogers High School.More >>
Carey junior Willie Schaffer is a quiet leader. He does not speak often, but let's his actions do the talking for him.More >>
Carey junior Willie Schaffer is a quiet leader. He does not speak often, but let's his actions do the talking for him.More >>
Pete McIntyre signed his letter of intent Wednesday, officially accepting a football scholarship to Northwestern.More >>
Pete McIntyre signed his letter of intent Wednesday, officially accepting a football scholarship to Northwestern.More >>
Tuesday night, the Toledo Rockets rebounded from a 10-point deficit to beat a tough Ohio University team in Athens. Steve Taylor Jr. led Rockets in the victory with 25 points and 15 rebounds.More >>
Tuesday night, the Toledo Rockets rebounded from a 10-point deficit to beat a tough Ohio University team in Athens. Steve Taylor Jr. led Rockets in the victory with 25 points and 15 rebounds.More >>
Kenny Coleman-Graham is a senior guard with the team. He is not only an important contributor as a player, but he plays the important role as the coach on the floor.More >>
Kenny Coleman-Graham is a senior guard with the team. He is not only an important contributor as a player, but he plays the important role as the coach on the floor.More >>
Ke'sha Blanton has been on the coaching staff for the last four years as an assistant women's basketball coach.More >>
Ke'sha Blanton has been on the coaching staff for the last four years as an assistant women's basketball coach.More >>
Fred Fabrizio and Drew Ronskin have a unique distinction in northwest Ohio. The two compete in two sports for two different schools.More >>
Fred Fabrizio and Drew Ronskin have a unique distinction in northwest Ohio. The two compete in two sports for two different schools.More >>
Springfield senior running back Bryant Koback put up over 350 yards and six touchdowns last week on his way to a win over Perrysburg and our Athlete of the Week Award.More >>
Springfield senior running back Bryant Koback put up over 350 yards and six touchdowns last week on his way to a win over Perrysburg and our Athlete of the Week Award.More >>
"Everyone’s scared to get beat by a girl or they don’t want to hurt the girl, but once you step out there on the mat, it’s the true equalizer.”More >>
"Everyone’s scared to get beat by a girl or they don’t want to hurt the girl, but once you step out there on the mat, it’s the true equalizer.”More >>
Bosher junior Markus Ray put on an amazing show last week against Scott. Ray, a 6'5'' forward for the Rebels, amassed 40 points, many of which in the paint.More >>
Bosher junior Markus Ray put on an amazing show last week against Scott. Ray, a 6'5'' forward for the Rebels, amassed 40 points, many of which in the paint.More >>
The Southview Cougars basketball team is undefeated so far this year at 8-0. Part of their success is their senior big man Christian Wagenhauser.More >>
The Southview Cougars basketball team is undefeated so far this year at 8-0. Part of their success is their senior big man Christian Wagenhauser.More >>
The Perrysburg Girls Basketball team were preseason favorites to win the Northern Lakes League title for the second-straight year. A big part of the Jackets’ success is senior Ashlynn Brown.More >>
The Perrysburg Girls Basketball team were preseason favorites to win the Northern Lakes League title for the second-straight year. A big part of the Jackets’ success is senior Ashlynn Brown.More >>
The Eagles returned 17 starters to their roster this year, one of them being sophomore Jaden Rayford.
The 6'2'' running back put up more than 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.More >>
The Eagles returned 17 starters to their roster this year, one of them being sophomore Jaden Rayford.
The 6'2'' running back put up more than 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.More >>
The Yellow Jackets have had a wild run through the playoffs, with all three of the games extending beyond regulation. But one constant is Lily Yoder protecting their goal.More >>
The Yellow Jackets have had a wild run through the playoffs, with all three of the games extending beyond regulation. But one constant is Lily Yoder protecting their goal.More >>
Gaining 427 yards and scoring seven touchdowns in a game would fulfill any running back's wildest dreams.More >>
Gaining 427 yards and scoring seven touchdowns in a game would fulfill any running back's wildest dreams.More >>
The Perrysburg girls soccer team is still alive in the state playoffs, currently ranked seventh in Ohio.More >>
The Perrysburg girls soccer team is still alive in the state playoffs, currently ranked seventh in Ohio.More >>
Kyleigh Dull is a talented freshman golfer for Lakota High School playing on the boys' team.More >>
Kyleigh Dull is a talented freshman golfer for Lakota High School playing on the boys' team.More >>
Field hockey is not the most popular sport, especially in this part of Ohio. Only Ottawa Hills and Maumee Valley field varsity field hockey teams.More >>
Field hockey is not the most popular sport, especially in this part of Ohio. Only Ottawa Hills and Maumee Valley field varsity field hockey teams.More >>
You don't have to take a long look at Northview's offense to spot 6'7'' quarterback Brandon Leach.More >>
You don't have to take a long look at Northview's offense to spot 6'7'' quarterback Brandon Leach.More >>
Few things make Michael Dandan happier than putting on his Anthony Wayne football gear and making his way on to the field. He love the Generals and his teammates.More >>
Few things make Michael Dandan happier than putting on his Anthony Wayne football gear and making his way on to the field. He love the Generals and his teammates.More >>
The first Athlete of the Week this season is a football player from Scott High school, who has been an inspiration to his teammates and coaches both on and off the field.More >>
The first Athlete of the Week this season is a football player from Scott High school, who has been an inspiration to his teammates and coaches both on and off the field.More >>
Maumee's baseball team is the embodiment of the hometown team.More >>
Maumee's baseball team is the embodiment of the hometown team.More >>
Most students know they want to enter a service academy early on. But for Whitmer volleyball player Alley Rose, she said it wasn’t until she started her college search.More >>
Most students know they want to enter a service academy early on. But for Whitmer volleyball player Alley Rose, she said it wasn’t until she started her college search.More >>
Springfield senior Abby Yeager is doing it all on the field and in the classroom.More >>
Springfield senior Abby Yeager is doing it all on the field and in the classroom.More >>
Sonny Frederickson is one of several up and coming Toledo boxers. He has already turned pro and undefeated. He is ranked 11th in the WBA rankings.More >>
Sonny Frederickson is one of several up and coming Toledo boxers. He has already turned pro and undefeated. He is ranked 11th in the WBA rankings.More >>
In her 17th season at the helm of the Clay Eagles, coach Brenda Radabaugh and just reached a major milestone in her coaching career: win No. 500.More >>
In her 17th season at the helm of the Clay Eagles, coach Brenda Radabaugh and just reached a major milestone in her coaching career: win No. 500.More >>
Jake Tyler is the sports turf manager for the Mud Hens. For someone who’s on the diamond daily, you might expect his son to play baseball.More >>
Jake Tyler is the sports turf manager for the Mud Hens. For someone who’s on the diamond daily, you might expect his son to play baseball.More >>
Austin Beier will be a senior offensive lineman for the St. John's football team in the fall.More >>
Austin Beier will be a senior offensive lineman for the St. John's football team in the fall.More >>
Even as folks age, friendship hardly fades. Ann Fleck and Tom Falvey are both 80-years-old. They were once classmates at Devilbiss High School. They also share a passion for running.More >>
Even as folks age, friendship hardly fades. Ann Fleck and Tom Falvey are both 80-years-old. They were once classmates at Devilbiss High School. They also share a passion for running.More >>
You could say archery runs through Sophia Howard’s blood.More >>
You could say archery runs through Sophia Howard’s blood.More >>
The Wauseon boys basketball team has had a season to remember.More >>
The Wauseon boys basketball team has had a season to remember.More >>
Notre Dame Academy's Bre Hampton Bey is appearing in her third Final Four basketball game.More >>
Notre Dame Academy's Bre Hampton Bey is appearing in her third Final Four basketball game.More >>
Wesley Tucker is one of many talented boxers in Toledo.More >>
Wesley Tucker is one of many talented boxers in Toledo.More >>
Senior Anna Campos might be the only person on the Waite Swimming and Diving team, but she made sure to represent her school well.More >>
Senior Anna Campos might be the only person on the Waite Swimming and Diving team, but she made sure to represent her school well.More >>
McKayla Campbell’s desire to wrestle started at a young age.More >>
McKayla Campbell’s desire to wrestle started at a young age.More >>
On February 1 against Buffalo at Savage Arena, Janice Monakana became just the 26th player in Toledo women’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in her Rockets career.More >>
On February 1 against Buffalo at Savage Arena, Janice Monakana became just the 26th player in Toledo women’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in her Rockets career.More >>
Bowsher senior Dalonte Brown is a key component to the Rebels being undefeated and sitting atop the City League.More >>
Bowsher senior Dalonte Brown is a key component to the Rebels being undefeated and sitting atop the City League.More >>
Nate Navigato averaged about nine points as a freshman last year and it's about the same this year.More >>
Nate Navigato averaged about nine points as a freshman last year and it's about the same this year.More >>
As far back as St. John's senior Blake Williams can remember, he always wanted to be a basketball.More >>
As far back as St. John's senior Blake Williams can remember, he always wanted to be a basketball.More >>
Brett Lauf of Napoleon High School is putting up video game numbers on the hardwood.More >>
Brett Lauf of Napoleon High School is putting up video game numbers on the hardwood.More >>
Some sad news for our Athlete of the Week, Springfield running back Bryant Koback has a broken leg!More >>
Some sad news for our Athlete of the Week, Springfield running back Bryant Koback has a broken leg!More >>
The Athlete of the Week is a timely pick, because the Toledo Rockets are in Montgomery, Alabama for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. It’s quarterback Logan Woodside.More >>
The Athlete of the Week is a timely pick, because the Toledo Rockets are in Montgomery, Alabama for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. It’s quarterback Logan Woodside.More >>
WTOL 11’s first Athlete of the Week was an easy choice – Maumee Panther, Jameson Hicks.More >>
WTOL 11’s first Athlete of the Week was an easy choice – Maumee Panther, Jameson Hicks.More >>
For Jeryn Reese, the game of basketball is a family affair. The sophomore forward came to Owens with intentions of surpassing her parents on the court.More >>
For Jeryn Reese, the game of basketball is a family affair. The sophomore forward came to Owens with intentions of surpassing her parents on the court.More >>
As the team captain gets ready to face Marion Local in the state semifinal, he’s looking forward to trying to keep the Patriots undefeated season alive.More >>
As the team captain gets ready to face Marion Local in the state semifinal, he’s looking forward to trying to keep the Patriots undefeated season alive.More >>
Anthony Wayne is having its best season in school history. The Generals are about to play in the third round of the state playoffs, and that’s where WTOL found its athlete of the week.More >>
Anthony Wayne is having its best season in school history. The Generals are about to play in the third round of the state playoffs, and that’s where WTOL found its athlete of the week.More >>
Sonny Lewis coaches volleyball at Owens Community College, where he's taking the Express to the nationals. Ask anyone who is the on-floor coach of the team, and they will likely sophomore Brooke Gyori from Clay High School.More >>
Sonny Lewis coaches volleyball at Owens Community College, where he's taking the Express to the nationals. Ask anyone who is the on-floor coach of the team, and they will likely sophomore Brooke Gyori from Clay High School.More >>
As the old saying goes: there's power in numbers. For the Notre Dame Academy volleyball team, that has been the case this year- especially for two seniors on the Eagles' roster Ally and Angie Speweik.More >>
As the old saying goes: there's power in numbers. For the Notre Dame Academy volleyball team, that has been the case this year- especially for two seniors on the Eagles' roster Ally and Angie Speweik.More >>
Senior Zac Kirk from Maumee may be the best runner in Northwest Ohio, and possibly the best runner in all of Ohio.More >>
Senior Zac Kirk from Maumee may be the best runner in Northwest Ohio, and possibly the best runner in all of Ohio.More >>
Port Clinton’s football team is off to a perfect 7-0 start. If you’re going to have a perfect season, you have to get contributions from everyone. That includes the kicker. And that’s why Taylor Rollins is our Athlete of the Week.More >>
Port Clinton’s football team is off to a perfect 7-0 start. If you’re going to have a perfect season, you have to get contributions from everyone. That includes the kicker. And that’s why Taylor Rollins is our Athlete of the Week.More >>
A year ago, Zach Buescher led St. John's boy's soccer team into the state final four.More >>
A year ago, Zach Buescher led St. John's boy's soccer team into the state final four.More >>
Four years ago, Mike Warren started at tailback for Central Catholic as a freshman.More >>
Four years ago, Mike Warren started at tailback for Central Catholic as a freshman.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
Tuesday chances for a few storms will remain but the oppressive heat simmers with highs back into the 80s.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
A Detroit woman has been faces felony charges after her car struck and killed a construction worker.More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War...More >>
Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May...More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
A southwest Ohio county that expanded availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla car shooting flames while in Southern California traffic.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted robbery. Police are searching for a man who tried to rob the Rite Aid store on Manhattan Avenue, according to a post on the department's Facebook page Wednesday.More >>
Toledo Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted robbery. Police are searching for a man who tried to rob the Rite Aid store on Manhattan Avenue, according to a post on the department's Facebook page Wednesday.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested as the third suspect involved in the February death of Danielle Rice. Anthony T. Whitaker, 43, was arrested at a community swimming pool in Fairburn, Georgia.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested as the third suspect involved in the February death of Danielle Rice. Anthony T. Whitaker, 43, was arrested at a community swimming pool in Fairburn, Georgia.More >>
It's that easy!More >>
It's that easy!More >>
Health department officials will do more testing Thursday to see if the water quality has improved.More >>
Health department officials will do more testing Thursday to see if the water quality has improved.More >>