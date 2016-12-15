Athlete of the Week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

  • Athlete of the Week: Zia Cooke

    Athlete of the Week: Zia Cooke

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-27 16:57:13 GMT
    There is no shortage of female basketball talent in northwest Ohio, including Erica Haney and Natasha Howard.

    Another standout talent is Zia Cooke, who is in her junior year at Rogers High School.

  • Athlete of the Week: Willie Schafer

    Athlete of the Week: Willie Schafer

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:56 AM EST2018-02-27 16:56:58 GMT
    Carey junior Willie Schaffer is a quiet leader. He does not speak often, but let's his actions do the talking for him.

  • Athlete of the Week: Pete McIntyre

    Athlete of the Week: Pete McIntyre

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-27 16:55:50 GMT
    Pete McIntyre signed his letter of intent Wednesday, officially accepting a football scholarship to Northwestern.

  • Athlete of the Week: Steve Taylor Jr.

    Athlete of the Week: Steve Taylor Jr.

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-27 16:55:49 GMT
    Tuesday night, the Toledo Rockets rebounded from a 10-point deficit to beat a tough Ohio University team in Athens. Steve Taylor Jr. led Rockets in the victory with 25 points and 15 rebounds. 

  • Athlete of the Week: Kenny Coleman-Graham

    Athlete of the Week: Kenny Coleman-Graham

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-27 16:55:40 GMT
    Kenny Coleman-Graham is a senior guard with the team. He is not only an important contributor as a player, but he plays the important role as the coach on the floor.

  • Athlete of the Week: Ke'sha Blanton

    Athlete of the Week: Ke'sha Blanton

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-27 16:55:33 GMT
    Ke'sha Blanton has been on the coaching staff for the last four years as an assistant women's basketball coach. 

  • Athlete of the Week: Fred Fabrizio and Drew Ronskin

    Athlete of the Week: Fred Fabrizio and Drew Ronskin

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-27 16:55:10 GMT
    Fred Fabrizio and Drew Ronskin have a unique distinction in northwest Ohio. The two compete in two sports for two different schools.

  • Athlete of the Week: Bryant Koback

    Athlete of the Week: Bryant Koback

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:54 AM EST2018-02-27 16:54:53 GMT
    Springfield senior running back Bryant Koback put up over 350 yards and six touchdowns last week on his way to a win over Perrysburg and our Athlete of the Week Award. 

  • Athlete of the Week: Brenda Conley

    Athlete of the Week: Brenda Conley

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:44 AM EST2018-01-25 11:44:29 GMT

    "Everyone’s scared to get beat by a girl or they don’t want to hurt the girl, but once you step out there on the mat, it’s the true equalizer.”

  • Athlete of the Week: Markus Ray

    Athlete of the Week: Markus Ray

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-01-19 02:20:21 GMT
    Bosher junior Markus Ray put on an amazing show last week against Scott. Ray, a 6'5'' forward for the Rebels, amassed 40 points, many of which in the paint.

  • Athlete of the Week: Christian Wagenhauser

    Athlete of the Week: Christian Wagenhauser

    Thursday, January 4 2018 9:46 PM EST2018-01-05 02:46:14 GMT
    The Southview Cougars basketball team is undefeated so far this year at 8-0. Part of their success is their senior big man Christian Wagenhauser.

  • Athlete of the Week: Ashlynn Brown

    Athlete of the Week: Ashlynn Brown

    Thursday, December 14 2017 8:40 PM EST2017-12-15 01:40:06 GMT
    The Perrysburg Girls Basketball team were preseason favorites to win the Northern Lakes League title for the second-straight year. A big part of the Jackets’ success is senior Ashlynn Brown.

  • Athlete of the Week: Jaden Rayford

    Athlete of the Week: Jaden Rayford

    Thursday, November 30 2017 2:44 PM EST2017-11-30 19:44:44 GMT
    The Eagles returned 17 starters to their roster this year, one of them being sophomore Jaden Rayford.

    The 6'2'' running back put up more than 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. 

  • Athlete of the Week: Lily Yoder, Perrysburg Soccer

    Athlete of the Week: Lily Yoder, Perrysburg Soccer

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:48 PM EST2017-11-10 02:48:21 GMT
    The Yellow Jackets have had a wild run through the playoffs, with all three of the games extending beyond regulation. But one constant is Lily Yoder protecting their goal.

  • Athlete of the Week: Noah Edwards

    Athlete of the Week: Noah Edwards

    Thursday, November 2 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:05:59 GMT
    Gaining 427 yards and scoring seven touchdowns in a game would fulfill any running back's wildest dreams.

  • Athlete of the Week: Kristina DeMarco

    Athlete of the Week: Kristina DeMarco

    Friday, October 27 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-10-27 15:18:02 GMT
    The Perrysburg girls soccer team is still alive in the state playoffs, currently ranked seventh in Ohio.

  • Athlete of the Week: Kyleigh Dull

    Athlete of the Week: Kyleigh Dull

    Thursday, October 19 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-10-19 23:30:41 GMT
    Kyleigh Dull is a talented freshman golfer for Lakota High School playing on the boys' team.

  • Athlete of the Week: Shannon Herrmann

    Athlete of the Week: Shannon Herrmann

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-10-13 03:04:25 GMT
    Field hockey is not the most popular sport, especially in this part of Ohio. Only Ottawa Hills and Maumee Valley field varsity field hockey teams.

  • Athlete of the Week: Brandon Leach

    Athlete of the Week: Brandon Leach

    Thursday, September 28 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-09-29 01:11:06 GMT
    You don't have to take a long look at Northview's offense to spot 6'7'' quarterback Brandon Leach.

  • Athlete of the Week: Michael Dandan

    Athlete of the Week: Michael Dandan

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:15:49 GMT
    Few things make Michael Dandan happier than putting on his Anthony Wayne football gear and making his way on to the field. He love the Generals and his teammates.

  • Athlete of the Week: K'Shaun Gilmer

    Athlete of the Week: K'Shaun Gilmer

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-09-08 11:52:20 GMT

    The first Athlete of the Week this season is a football player from Scott High school, who has been an inspiration to his teammates and coaches both on and off the field.

  • Athlete of the Week: Tyler Archambeau

    Athlete of the Week: Tyler Archambeau

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:34:32 GMT
    Maumee's baseball team is the embodiment of the hometown team.

  • Athlete of the Week: Alley Rose

    Athlete of the Week: Alley Rose

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:05:58 GMT
    Most students know they want to enter a service academy early on. But for Whitmer volleyball player Alley Rose, she said it wasn’t until she started her college search. 

  • Athlete of the Week: Abby Yeager

    Athlete of the Week: Abby Yeager

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:57:43 GMT
    Springfield senior Abby Yeager is doing it all on the field and in the classroom.

  • Athlete of the Week: Sonny Frederickson

    Athlete of the Week: Sonny Frederickson

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:58:20 GMT
    Sonny Frederickson is one of several up and coming Toledo boxers. He has already turned pro and undefeated. He is ranked 11th in the WBA rankings.

  • Athlete of the Week: Brenda Radabaugh

    Athlete of the Week: Brenda Radabaugh

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:35:02 GMT

    In her 17th season at the helm of the Clay Eagles, coach Brenda Radabaugh and just reached a major milestone in her coaching career: win No. 500.

  • Athlete of the Week: Cannon Tyler

    Athlete of the Week: Cannon Tyler

    Thursday, April 27 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-04-27 20:49:55 GMT
    Jake Tyler is the sports turf manager for the Mud Hens. For someone who’s on the diamond daily, you might expect his son to play baseball.

  • Athlete of the Week: Austin Beier

    Athlete of the Week: Austin Beier

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-04-26 21:11:17 GMT

    Austin Beier will be a senior offensive lineman for the St. John's football team in the fall.

  • Athlete of the Week: Tom Falvey and Ann Fleck

    Athlete of the Week: Tom Falvey and Ann Fleck

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:20:53 GMT
    Even as folks age, friendship hardly fades.  Ann Fleck and Tom Falvey are both 80-years-old. They were once classmates at Devilbiss High School. They also share a passion for running. 

  • Athlete of the Week: Sophia Howard

    Athlete of the Week: Sophia Howard

    Friday, March 31 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-03-31 20:06:03 GMT
    You could say archery runs through Sophia Howard’s blood.

  • Athlete of the Week: Austin Rotroff

    Athlete of the Week: Austin Rotroff

    Thursday, March 23 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-03-23 19:48:33 GMT
    The Wauseon boys basketball team has had a season to remember. 

  • Athlete of the Week: Bre Hampton Bey

    Athlete of the Week: Bre Hampton Bey

    Thursday, March 16 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-03-16 19:41:40 GMT
    Notre Dame Academy's Bre Hampton Bey is appearing in her third Final Four basketball game.

  • Athlete of the Week: Wesley Tucker

    Athlete of the Week: Wesley Tucker

    Thursday, March 9 2017 5:12 PM EST2017-03-09 22:12:25 GMT
    Wesley Tucker is one of many talented boxers in Toledo.

  • Athlete of the Week: Anna Campos

    Athlete of the Week: Anna Campos

    Thursday, March 2 2017 4:44 PM EST2017-03-02 21:44:18 GMT
    Senior Anna Campos might be the only person on the Waite Swimming and Diving team, but she made sure to represent her school well.

  • Athlete of the Week: McKayla Campbell

    Athlete of the Week: McKayla Campbell

    Thursday, February 23 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-02-23 20:34:59 GMT
    McKayla Campbell’s desire to wrestle started at a young age.

  • Athlete of the Week: Janice Monakana

    Athlete of the Week: Janice Monakana

    Thursday, February 16 2017 5:00 PM EST2017-02-16 22:00:50 GMT
    On February 1 against Buffalo at Savage Arena, Janice Monakana became just the 26th player in Toledo women’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in her Rockets career.

  • Athlete of the Week - Dalonte Brown

    Athlete of the Week - Dalonte Brown

    Thursday, February 9 2017 5:12 PM EST2017-02-09 22:12:03 GMT
    Bowsher senior Dalonte Brown is a key component to the Rebels being undefeated and sitting atop the City League.

  • Athlete of the week: Nate Navigato

    Athlete of the week: Nate Navigato

    Thursday, January 19 2017 4:52 PM EST2017-01-19 21:52:23 GMT
    Nate Navigato averaged about nine points as a freshman last year and it's about the same this year.

  • Athlete of the Week: Blake Williams

    Athlete of the Week: Blake Williams

    Thursday, January 12 2017 5:03 PM EST2017-01-12 22:03:08 GMT
    As far back as St. John's senior Blake Williams can remember, he always wanted to be a basketball.

  • Athlete of the Week: Bret Lauf

    Athlete of the Week: Bret Lauf

    Thursday, December 29 2016 8:31 PM EST2016-12-30 01:31:49 GMT
    Brett Lauf of Napoleon High School is putting up video game numbers on the hardwood.

  • Athlete of the Week breaks leg during Friday night game

    Athlete of the Week breaks leg during Friday night game

    Saturday, September 24 2016 1:45 PM EDT2016-09-24 17:45:23 GMT
    Some sad news for our Athlete of the Week, Springfield running back Bryant Koback has a broken leg! 

  • Athlete of the Week: Logan Woodside

    Athlete of the Week: Logan Woodside

    Thursday, December 15 2016 8:45 PM EST2016-12-16 01:45:24 GMT
    The Athlete of the Week is a timely pick, because the Toledo Rockets are in Montgomery, Alabama for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. It’s quarterback Logan Woodside. 

  • Athlete of the Week: Maumee's Jameson Hicks

    Athlete of the Week: Maumee's Jameson Hicks

    Thursday, December 15 2016 12:35 PM EST2016-12-15 17:35:38 GMT
    WTOL 11’s first Athlete of the Week was an easy choice – Maumee Panther, Jameson Hicks.

  • Athlete of the Week: Jeryn Reese

    Athlete of the Week: Jeryn Reese

    Thursday, December 1 2016 5:37 PM EST2016-12-01 22:37:47 GMT
    For Jeryn Reese, the game of basketball is a family affair. The sophomore forward came to Owens with intentions of surpassing her parents on the court.

  • Athlete of the Week: Patrick Henry's Donny Johnson

    Athlete of the Week: Patrick Henry's Donny Johnson

    Thursday, November 24 2016 6:39 PM EST2016-11-24 23:39:18 GMT
    As the team captain gets ready to face Marion Local in the state semifinal, he’s looking forward to trying to keep the Patriots undefeated season alive.

  • Athlete of the Week: Trevor Pennell

    Athlete of the Week: Trevor Pennell

    Thursday, November 17 2016 6:55 PM EST2016-11-17 23:55:08 GMT
    Anthony Wayne is having its best season in school history. The Generals are about to play in the third round of the state playoffs, and that’s where WTOL found its athlete of the week.

  • Athlete of the Week: Brooke Gyori

    Athlete of the Week: Brooke Gyori

    Thursday, November 10 2016 4:44 PM EST2016-11-10 21:44:05 GMT
    Sonny Lewis coaches volleyball at Owens Community College, where he's taking the Express to the nationals. Ask anyone who is the on-floor coach of the team, and they will likely sophomore Brooke Gyori from Clay High School.

  • Athlete of the Week: Ally and Angie Speweik

    Athlete of the Week: Ally and Angie Speweik

    Thursday, October 27 2016 4:02 PM EDT2016-10-27 20:02:00 GMT
    As the old saying goes: there's power in numbers. For the Notre Dame Academy volleyball team, that has been the case this year- especially for two seniors on the Eagles' roster Ally and Angie Speweik.

  • Athlete of the Week: Zak Kirk

    Athlete of the Week: Zak Kirk

    Thursday, October 20 2016 7:08 PM EDT2016-10-20 23:08:37 GMT
    Senior Zac Kirk from Maumee may be the best runner in Northwest Ohio, and possibly the best runner in all of Ohio.

  • Athlete of the Week: Taylor Rollins

    Athlete of the Week: Taylor Rollins

    Thursday, October 13 2016 6:23 PM EDT2016-10-13 22:23:36 GMT
    Port Clinton’s football team is off to a perfect 7-0 start. If you’re going to have a perfect season, you have to get contributions from everyone. That includes the kicker. And that’s why Taylor Rollins is our Athlete of the Week.

  • Athlete of the Week: Zach Buescher

    Athlete of the Week: Zach Buescher

    Thursday, October 6 2016 6:32 PM EDT2016-10-06 22:32:30 GMT
    A year ago, Zach Buescher led St. John's boy's soccer team into the state final four.

  • Athlete of the Week: Mike Warren

    Athlete of the Week: Mike Warren

    Friday, September 30 2016 11:53 AM EDT2016-09-30 15:53:30 GMT
    Four years ago, Mike Warren started at tailback for Central Catholic as a freshman. 

