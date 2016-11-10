An article in the Chicago Tribune referenced the Toledo library system and reports heroin use in libraries is a growing problem.More >>
No parent should ever have to bury a child. Burying two children is an unthinkable nightmare.
No parent should ever have to bury a child. Burying two children is an unthinkable nightmare.
"Chasing Hope" is a film directed to middle and high school students looking at the opioid addiction in Lucas County. Teachers say their students need to hear this, before it's too late.More >>
The Senecas County Drug Task Force with officers from the Tiffin Police Department confiscated heroin, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia Tuesday from a trailer home.More >>
The Working Partners Drug-Free Workforce Community Initiative is a partnership between Working Partners, the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and 13 local stakeholders.More >>
A Lucas County judge sentenced a Toledo heroin dealer to 30 years in a federal prison.More >>
Librarians are finding themselves face to face with the heroin and opioid epidemic as drug users take advantage of free access to quiet areas where people often keep to themselves.More >>
Experts in Toledo say there is no easy solution to the problem, but increased awareness is key.More >>
It's no secret that heroin addiction is a major problem plaguing our area, and now law enforcement is seeing a growing trend of generational heroin use.More >>
As some of us know all to well, Lucas County is struggling with prescription drug use and opioid addiction. This public health crisis requires a collective response.More >>
A scathing report released Wednesday evening called out the U.S. Postal Service. The report puts part of the blame for the deadly opioid crisis on the mail system.More >>
The first trial date has been set for a lawsuit by a state against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.More >>
Residents in one central Ohio county can get online training about using naloxone and receive the opioid overdose reversal drug by mail through a new program billed as the first of its kind in the state.More >>
Lourdes University along with the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County hosted a conference Thursday to fight the opioid epidemic and other addictions.More >>
Kevin and Karen Gorby, of Sagamore Hills are sharing their adoption story to encourage others who may be thinking of fostering or adopting.More >>
It's a new concept that was created as a way drive home the severity of our drug epidemic.More >>
This combines both the social work and law enforcement side of heroin epidemic in an effort to get the parents sober so they can stay on the right track and get their children back.More >>
Report finds millions die suffering in part because of a global disparity that leaves many poor countries without opioid painkillers.More >>
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says our country's heroin epidemic has caused a shortage of mental health professionals to combat the problem. Which is why they are issuing grants to help train more clinical mental health professionals.More >>
A 6-month-old baby boy is recovering Monday after overdosing on an opioid. The infant is expected to be OK, according to Akron Police.More >>
The small Seneca County village of Bloomville has a problem. The current heroin epidemic has caused five overdoses in a year, which is per capita, 80 times higher than the state average.More >>
The T. Whitehead Recovery Center houses drug and alcohol addicts and helps them get sober.More >>
Akron Public Schools will begin their school year on Wednesday with all 38 of their resource officers equipped with Narcan nasal spray, which can reverse an Opioid overdose.More >>
Ohio leads the country in people dying from the opioid epidemic and Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson wants to do something about it.More >>
The Ohio Department of Health released a new study Wednesday showing a sharp increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl and drugs related to the substance.More >>
Nearly two dozen Ohio mayors, including both democrats and republicans, sent a letter to the governor demanding action on the opioid crisis.More >>
There is an urgent need of foster parents in Ohio and in Lucas County. Hundreds of kids are pouring into children's services due to the opioid epidemic.More >>
The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task and Findlay police found heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and large amount of cash after a search warrant Tuesday evening.More >>
The petition, started by Erie County Scanner Uncensored, currently has almost 74,000 signatures in eight months.More >>
Police and rescue crews say drivers overdosing on heroin and other drugs are driving up the number of car crashes.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested two people from Indiana who are accused of trafficking prescription pills.More >>
Police officers in Ohio are changing the way they handle drugs after several officers had to be hospitalized because of suspected fentanyl exposure.More >>
Fentanyl, carfentanil and heroin are drugs first responders are running into all the time while out on the job.More >>
One local company has developed a drug-free solution that could help those battling addiction.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) called for scientific breakthroughs aimed at solving the opioid crisis, and grant-seekers are answering with ideas such as remotely controlled medication dispensers, monitoring...More >>
As the opiate epidemic continues to ravage Ohio communities, the University of Findlay is doing what it can to help.More >>
Wood County park rangers will start carrying a drug used to reverse opiate overdoses in the near future.More >>
A Bowling Green teen is alive and recovering after overdosing on opiates late Wednesday night. When fire crews arrived on scene, a police officer was giving the man mouth to mask resuscitation to keep him breathing and that's when medics issued the Narcan.More >>
On Monday, Medical students at the University of Toledo had the chance to experience treating a heroin overdose using the school's Inter-professional Immersive Simulation Center.More >>
As part of the fight against the heroin epidemic, ‘Team Recovery’ is visiting schools to give a presentation on the problem. Today they visited Bowsher High School in South Toledo.More >>
While some call it a missing step in the fight against heroin, detox options are limited for minors seeking help.
While some call it a missing step in the fight against heroin, detox options are limited for minors seeking help.
Community leaders are calling it an epidemic, and Monday night a town hall style meeting was held to discuss the problem. Numerous law enforcement leaders, resource and help centers were all on hand.More >>
A Toledo man overdoses on heroin and is saved by alert and quick thinking Toledo police officers. It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in west Toledo.More >>
Toledo Police say there is an underground economy filled with people selling stolen items to sustain the heroin epidemic in the area.More >>
A $6.3 billion dollar bill is at the hands of the House in Washington, and $1 billion will be for the heroin epidemic.More >>
Around ten different local agencies are trying to fight the heroin epidemic that has a strong hold on the community, and Monday night those agencies joined forces for a special forum.More >>
It’s a program that some say is harder than doing the time in prison. But it has the potential of getting a heroin addict’s life turned around for the good. It’s known as drug court.More >>
WTOL is taking a week-long look at the heroin epidemic, and the studio’s next guest was Lt. Ryan Chromik from Lucas County’s DART team.More >>
Toledo first responders are on the front line of the heroin epidemic. These men and women are frequently faced with situations where they must act quickly to bring a person back to life following an overdose.More >>
Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp is heading to Washington, DC July 6 to meet with the National Drug Policy Director and other senior White House staff members.More >>
The social workers at Lucas County Children Services work to make sure kids in our community are taken care of, but it's at a cost they say they can no longer afford to pay.More >>
Narcan is a medicine designed to reverse an opiate overdose, but officers warn that it's not the ultimate life saver.
Narcan is a medicine designed to reverse an opiate overdose, but officers warn that it's not the ultimate life saver.
Substance abuse is touching more and more facets of the community. Now employers are even feeling it's effects.More >>
The drug is said to be 10,000 stronger than morphine. The sheriff says it can require several doses of Narcan to revive someone who has overdosed.More >>
With opioid addiction becoming a growing problem in communities, local leaders are turning to education to help fight the spreading epidemic amongst young people.More >>
CNN visited Lucas County this week to profile the sheriff's Drug Abuse Response Team or DART Unit.More >>
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department started a new syringe exchange program: Northwest Ohio Syringe Services, or NOSS for short.More >>
New statistics show drug overdoses kill more people in the United States than gun violence and car crashed combined.More >>
Racing for Recovery, a local addiction recovery center, is getting national attention again.More >>
A new recovery dorm at the Zepf Center in Toledo will allow the organization to help more addicts get clean Among the addicts in the new dorm is a young mother, hoping to turn her life around.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
Officers patrolling public middle and high schools in one of northeast Ohio's largest cities will start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone during the coming school year.More >>
New numbers released on Monday, show a 31 percent jump in the number of children in the area's foster care system. The big jump is due to the growing problem of heroin addiction.More >>
The center for disease control, the CDC, just released a new study showing doctors are issuing fewer opioid prescriptions, but are they being reduced fast enough?More >>
In Monroe County, there is a coalition that's been working to fight against the heroin epidemic.More >>
New numbers show the opioid epidemic in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan communities seems to be unstoppable.More >>
Team Recovery has formed a partnership with the Toledo Mud Hens to strike out the heroin epidemic that has spread throughout the area.More >>
For the first five months of 2017, 911 operators took nearly 900 overdose calls.More >>
As the 2018 Ohio gubernatorial election heats up, the debate on how best to deal with the opioid epidemic is also heating up.More >>
A Fostoria police officer was hospitalized and a Findlay man arrested after a traffic stop Thursday night.More >>
Tammy is raising her son's three young girls, keeping them together and out of foster care after losing their parents to heroin addiction.More >>
A Columbus man is in custody following the seizure of two kilograms of heroin.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
From Friday May 26 - June 7, Cuyahoga County has experienced at least 43 fatal drug overdoses.More >>
The mother decided to take him to the hospital after he was in and out of consciousness.More >>
A New York Times report released Monday says drug overdoses kill more Americans at a rate never before seen.More >>
The dramatic, lifesaving way Narcan works to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose was displayed Tuesday by Cleveland police.More >>
An area mayor has introduced an ordinance to file a lawsuit against opioid makers and distributors.More >>
Paramedics revived a 1-year-old who had overdosed on an opiate in Akron on Thursday.More >>
Ohio's lieutenant governor has revealed her two sons have struggled with opiate addiction.More >>
Thousands of lives were lost in Ohio last year to the opiate epidemic. But there is hope withe more beds opening in Lucas County to help addicts get clean.More >>
The Ohio Attorney General is suing five drug makers for their alleged role perpetrating the state's addictions epidemic.More >>
Danette Salazar is a happy mother with a four-month-old baby girl.
Danette Salazar is a happy mother with a four-month-old baby girl.
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of...More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
Heroin has no discrimination. Heroin, even worse than a parasite, not only seeks to destroy its host, but those surrounding.More >>
Addicts who are anxiously waiting to get clean could be receiving the much needed help they’ve been hoping for. U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown are sponsoring a bill that would lift the 16-bed limit that's imposed on detox centers.More >>
With prescription pills known as a gateway drug to heroin, doctors are taking a new approach to pain management.More >>
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -- There needs to be more detox centers. That's what we've been hearing from recovering heroin addicts. And that’s exactly what's happening at Cherry and Oneida,More >>
Both women know it’s too late to save their children.
Both women know it’s too late to save their children.
A new drug called "grey death" has been linked to a handful of lethal overdoses in the South -- but no one knows exactly what's in it or where it's coming from.More >>
The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.More >>
Those who think opioids enter their neighborhoods by way of late night drug deals are likely mistaken.More >>
A man is in jail for possibly causing an opioid overdose in Sandusky. According to the Sandusky Register, Keith Kirkland, 26, is being charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.More >>
Lori Hanway and Kat Cordes are sisters. The two have a lot in common. But they never thought they would also share the pain of losing a child.More >>
Police in western Pennsylvania are calling it "Narcan-resistant." Now, Acryl Fentanyl has made its way to northwest Ohio.More >>
Authorities are issuing warnings about a new and dangerous opioid combo they're dubbing "gray death" that underscores the ever-changing nature of the U.S. addictions epidemic.More >>
Two brothers were each sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to bring large amounts of heroin and fentanyl to Northeast Ohio from Connecticut.More >>
An innovative drug, the first of its kind in the state, is helping to save the lives of drug addicted inmates inside the Lucas County Jail.More >>
Engaging the community to keep the conversation going about the heroin addiction in our area. That's what one library and advocacy group is doing Tuesday.More >>
The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.More >>
House Republican leaders rolled out their version of the state's two year budget, Tuesday. In it, is an additional $170 million to fight the opiate epidemic.More >>
Like counties across Ohio and the United States, Sandusky County is fighting the devastating heroin epidemic. But unlike many other counties, Sandusky does not have its own drug task force.More >>
Union County officials met with The Lucas County Sheriff Department’s Drug Addiction Team (DART) Thursday to consider a DART operation.More >>
The Toledo Police Department has a drug drop off box in the lobby of every one of their police stations, but recently have made dropping off unwanted prescription drugs even more convenient.More >>
Records show four inmates overdosed in two days in February at the same Ohio prison, requiring the use of CPR and an anti-overdose drug as guards scrambled to revive the men.More >>
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrested two people for transporting 105 grams of heroin in a car on the turnpike in Sandusky County earlier this week.More >>
A man accused of giving his wife the drugs that killed in an overdose pleaded not guilty in her death.More >>
Authorities say an inmate at an Ohio county jail them led to a packet of heroin he stashed in a pair of pants at a Wal-Mart store.More >>
Public records show lobbyists for the pharmaceutical industry pushed Ohio officials to lower their estimates of what it would cost the state if lawmakers approved a bill requiring Medicaid and other insurers to...More >>
Michigan lawmakers are introducing legislation to help fight rising opioid abuse.More >>
People in a west Toledo neighborhood Tuesday were learning how to treat a heroin overdose in an emergency situation.More >>
A new law is taking aim at Ohio's heroin epidemic. Ohio Senator Rob Portman introduced new legislation to help cut down on over-prescribing opioids by requiring more states to use a prescription database.More >>
April is Minority Health Month and today the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department held a health fair at Scott High School.More >>
Ohio researchers in drug abuse and addiction say they're impressed and energized by Gov. John Kasich's proposal to infuse $20 million into scientific breakthroughs that could help solve the...More >>
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The order limits painkiller prescriptions to seven. It's already going into effect at the University of Toledo Medical Center.More >>
The American Civil Liberties Union is asking an Ohio community to end the practice of charging drug users revived by emergency responders using an overdose antidote.More >>
The University of Toledo Medical Center is now accepting patients to its new detox unit.More >>
The opioid epidemic is continuing to devastate Ohio communities.More >>
Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp recently returned from a national summit to share how the department's DART unit helps keep heroin addicted individuals in treatment and out of jail.More >>
Twenty-two people were indicted on federal heroin and cocaine trafficking charges in Toledo.More >>
A southwest Ohio community is trying to fight the heroin epidemic by bringing a misdemeanor charge against drug users who are revived by emergency responders using an overdose antidote.More >>
Dozens of health care students at the University of Toledo are getting some real-life training, in hopes of saving lives some day in the heroin epidemic we're facing.More >>
It could be a breakthrough for people addicted to heroin or other opiates.More >>
Police in Ohio's capital say more officers will carry a drug overdose antidote after dozens of heroin users were revived with it during a pilot program.More >>
Members of a non-profit group in Fremont called ‘Fight for Recovery’ made a trip Thursday night to a city council meeting.More >>
An Ohio panel created to study how students are educated about the dangers of drug use amid the growing opiod epidemic is ready to share its recommendations.More >>
At least 517 Ohio victims died in 2016 from heroin, fentanyl, or a combination of the two and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the problem "hasn't reached it's peak yet."More >>
The Toledo Police crime log shows thieves are breaking into home and cars solely looking for pills.More >>
The well-known west Toledo diner, Rick City Diner, is taking the heroin epidemic into its own hands and is hiring recovering addicts to help integrate them back into society.More >>
According to the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System, prescriptions have dropped 20 percent since 2012.More >>
In a WTOL 11 special investigation, we discovered it can be even tougher to win the fight against heroin in less populated areas. And in some cases, more dangerous.More >>
In Lucas County, heroin-related deaths are expected to go higher and there's something even more powerful that's taking lives.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man accused of selling a woman a fatal dose of fentanyl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in her death and the death of her fetus.More >>
The state says the number of painkiller prescriptions continues to fall as Ohio battles a deadly addictions epidemic.More >>
A unique take on ridding our neighborhoods of heroin started on Monday night.More >>
Police talk about the ongoing opiate epidemic in the Toledo community.More >>
The possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act is fear for many recovering from addiction.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies have been outfitted with Narcan to fight the opioid epidemic, but not Rossford police.More >>
The number of babies born to opiate-addicted mothers has increased in recent years.More >>
A support group plans to open a northwest Ohio treatment facility for opiate addicts that will be staffed mostly with recovering addicts.More >>
The Lucas County Sheriff's office is increasing its efforts to sweep the streets of heroin and other opioids this year by having more Narcan readily available, starting an education program in schools, and monitoring the sources of where the epidemic is most prevalent.More >>
In recent weeks, Toledo Public Schools has been taking steps to address the heroin epidemic. Now Governor John Kasich is stepping up efforts to support them in this fight.More >>
Harbor Behavioral Health, with support from the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County, is partnering with the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library to hold heroin presentations in the new year.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the agency's new anti-drug emphasis is paying off with record seizures of heroin, opiates and other illegal substances.More >>
Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp has gone to war against the heroin epidemic plaguing our area, but he says the fight is far from over and he’s gearing up to begin the next phase. He says it’s all about education, educating parents, kids and doctors about prescription pain killers and how they can lead to heroin.More >>
LCCS says it's in desperate need of your vote due to the rising heroin epidemic sweeping Northwest Ohio.More >>
Drugs are a growing issue across the county, but a study shows Ohio has more opioid overdose deaths than any other state. Ohio accounts for seven percent of the nation's opioid overdosesMore >>
At the community forum at Springfield High school, 29 organizations were there to offer resources on addiction and prevention to the roughly 140 people in attendance.More >>
Sheriff Tharp says the heroin epidemic in the Lucas County area is due to Toledo lying in a hub between four major U.S. cities.More >>
A local mother whose son is a recovering heroin addict wants people to know that you can get your hands on a life-saving drug right now.
A local mother whose son is a recovering heroin addict wants people to know that you can get your hands on a life-saving drug right now.
Police recently told WTOL 11 that 26 lives were saved with the heroin antidote Narcan. The drug was provided for free to departments like TPD, but the free supply has now run out.More >>
There’s a new drug on the streets in Ohio. The drug is more powerful than heroin, and it’s all legal.
There’s a new drug on the streets in Ohio. The drug is more powerful than heroin, and it’s all legal.
Use of the drug has been prevalent in recent months in Lucas County; the Coroner's Office says it's seen more than 20 individuals who have died from overdosing on Fentanyl last month alone.More >>
Justin Ockmanek, a high school football star, seemed to have everything going for him. But shortly after graduating from St. John's High School he started drinking and using drugs to cope with his hidden emotions.More >>
In the month of October there were 15 reported overdoses in Sandusky County. As of November 14th, there was already a total of ten reported overdoses this month. Six overdoses were reported in the last week according to the mayor of Fremont.More >>
Every day, 38-year-old South Toledoan Josh Dressel is fighting a battle he can't afford to lose.More >>
Nearly 3 in 10 Ohio adults (26 percent) have a family member or friend who has experienced problems as a result of misusing prescription pain reliever, according to the 2016 Ohio Health Issues Poll (OHIP).More >>
The Ohio Department of Health issued an opiate overdose alert for Seneca County over the weekend, sparking a response from county officials.More >>
ODOT is using an electronic billboard to discourage drugged driving.More >>
Teleflex Medical is recalling Narcan nasal spray due to a risk of serious injury, even death.More >>
Hancock County is working to have a unified front when it comes to dealing with mental health and drug abuse in the community.More >>
The heroin epidemic is not slowing down in our area, and new numbers coming out Thursday from the Fulton County Children Services are staggering. About 43 percent of the kids coming into their care have fallen victim to their parent's opioid addiction.More >>
The heroin epidemic too often takes hold of lives in our area. On Monday, a video surfaced of two people who police say overdosed on heroin while driving their car in west Toledo.More >>
Authorities in the Cincinnati area made an offer last month: Hand in potentially deadly drugs and you won't be charged. But the blanket immunity there hasn't brought in any heroin so far.More >>
The heroin antidote, Naloxone or Narcan, has been life-saving. But some critics say they're worried it is being used as a safety blanket for people who simply want to get high.More >>
Right now, Lucas County Children Services has a campaign to recruit 400 new foster families, as more children are coming in because of the heroin epidemic.More >>
Attorney General Mike DeWine says heroin addiction can affect anyone.More >>
Jackson says in order to turn this epidemic around, education about the harmful effects of the drug is critical.More >>
Troopers discovered heroin and marijuana in a car that was stopped for a marked lane violation in Lucas County.More >>
A landmark court case is underway in Toledo. On Wednesday, a judge found a heroin dealer guilty of involuntary manslaughter.More >>
Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp has trained three resource officers to use Narcan.More >>
Cincinnati-area authorities say lab tests confirm that heroin seized in a recent arrest was mixed with a powerful animal tranquilizer.More >>
Compared to the same time last year, 100 more children are in the custody of Lucas County Children Services.More >>
Everyday, clients are coming through the doors of Harbor Wood County Behavioral Connections looking for treatment, but now there's a need for professionals to get them down the right path.More >>
