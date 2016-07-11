Stacy Lewis cracked the top 10 Friday by shooting a 67 in the second round of the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.More >>
The world’s number one ranked female golfer, Lydia Ko, captured a share of the lead at eight under par (-8) Thursday morning in round two of the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.More >>
And the end of Friday’s second round of the LPGA Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, two ladies sit at the top of the leader board heading toward the weekend.More >>
Toledo-born Stacey Lewis is tied for 16th place at two under par (-2) after the first round of the Marathon Classic.More >>
Lydia Ko, the world’s number one female golfer, is tied for seventh place with nine other women after round one of the Marathon Classic.More >>
The sun shined on a picturesque Thursday for the ladies competing in the first round of the 32nd Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.More >>
It is only the second year on the LPGA Tour for eighteen-year old Brooke Henderson, one the tour’s rising young stars.More >>
Pak won the U.S. Women's Open on July 5 that year and one week later, came to the city's Highland Meadows course to win the Jamie Farr Kroger Classic.More >>
The Marathon Classic LPGA Golf Tournament will once again be held at Highland Meadows this week! WTOL 11's Dane Sanzenbacher stopped by in 2016 to see what all the fuss is about.More >>
A lot goes into the Marathon Classic year after year. One local woman went from volunteering 30 years ago, to now playing a major role within the LPGA.More >>
As the professionals get ready to hit the green at Highland Meadows on Thursday, groundskeepers are working to make sure the weather doesn’t impact the tournament.More >>
There are several designated areas to park including lots, churches and even backyards with the largest area being Public Parking lot B located at the corner of N. Centennial and Brint Roads. A shuttle service will transport people to and from the clubhouse and the daily rate is $5; $10 for the weekend.More >>
One family was on the fence at first, but has now had three golfers stay with them over the past five years. Joanne and Dave Frahn are hosting rookie golfer, Hannah Collier - a graduate from the University of Alabama, where she was on two SEC championship teams.More >>
Nineteen of the top 20 players in the world come to northwest Ohio for the LPGA tournament – including the number one and two players in the world who are both just teenagers.More >>
Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer played in the Pro-Am Wednesday morning.More >>
Since the inception of the LPGA Marathon Classic tournament in 1984, $9.2 million has been raised and distributed to more than 150 charities throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.More >>
All holes of the playoff were played on the eighteenth hole.More >>
The LGPA Marathon Classic, formerly known as Jamie Farr Owens Corning finishes up the week-long tournament Sunday.More >>
The first tee time on Sunday will be 8:00 a.m. with leaders beginning at 1:50 p.m.
The final round of the tournament will be televised on WTOL 11 with CBS Sports coverage beginning at 4 p.m.More >>
The first tee time on Sunday will be 8:00 a.m. with leaders beginning at 1:50 p.m.
With the Ladies Professional Golf Association Marathon Classic happening in the middle of the summer, hot weather is expected. And people are being advised to come prepared.More >>
Come tournament time Thursday, the chance of scattered thunderstorms will be possible and may carry into Friday.More >>
Our half-hour special aired at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday - But you can rewatch it all right now!More >>
WTOL’s Emillie Voss and Dan Cummins are out at the course along the 10th Fairway as golfers start the Pro-Am.More >>
The first round of the LPGA Marathon Classic will start Thursday morning at Highland Meadows.More >>
A big night for the Marathon Classic as people from all over gather at the Seagate Centre for the annual Gala.More >>
WTOL 11 is proud to bring you complete coverage of the 2016 Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I from Highland Meadows Golf Club, July 11 through July 17.More >>
After backing out last year, Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer says he will be playing in the Marathon Classic Pro-Am July 13 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.More >>
This summer's final round of the Marathon Classic will be live on WTOL 11 Sunday, July 17 from 4 to 6 p.m.More >>
Find out when and where to purchase tickets to this year's LPGA Marathon Classic.More >>
See the latest information on scores and standings at the 2015 LPGA Marathon Classic.More >>
