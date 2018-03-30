Clinical Trials

In NW Ohio for National Cancer Institute (NCI) sponsored clinical trials 90% of the patients enrolled are Toledo Clinic Cancer Center patients. Our trials often exceed national standards as defined by Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) data sponsored by NCI and American Society of Clinical Oncologists (ASCO). The Toledo Clinic Cancer Center is equal to and often surpasses the standard expected at the NCI and nation's largest cancer centers. The Toledo Clinic Cancer Center has a Research Associate to aid patients with this process as needed.

Toledo Clinic Cancer Centers is a founding member of TCOP (Toledo Community Oncology Program), a region wide initiative dedicated to attracting and monitoring leading clinical research opportunities to Northwest Ohio cancer providers and patients.



Infusion Services

The Toledo Clinic Cancer Center Infusion Center is open 5 days a week, to offer available treatment hours which are convenient to you. As soon as you are evaluated, your therapy is prepared and administered -- eliminating lengthy wait times, which can sometimes last an hour. A specialized department for patients to aid billing issues and financial aid relevant to cancer is also available, resulting in less hassle for you if there is denial of care or payment for your cancer treatment services.

The Toledo Clinic Cancer Center also has a computerized chemotherapy delivery system, and your health record is immediately accessible through the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center electronic medical records.



Diagnostic Resources

For Patient Convenience, the Toledo Clinic Cancer Centers also have diagnostic services readily available, in our Imaging Center including a CT Scan, MRI Scan, state-of-art PET/64 Slice CT Scanner and Digital Mammography. A full service Laboratory is also available.