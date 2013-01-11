Hot weather can cause problems – even for healthy individuals. Any type of training in heat and humidity can put children and teens at risk of heat exhaustion and, in extreme cases, circulatory collapse or heat stroke.More >>
Hospice of Northwest Ohio provided the following tips for those grieving over the holidays. They encourage anyone to visit their website for a complete listing of support groups offered. These groups areMore >>
Over the past five weeks, Brandy has become very familiar with the routine at UTMC's Radiation Oncology Department. She comes here every morning for radiation, the last part of her treatment for breast cancer.More >>
Dr. Jeffrey Rice runs a website called Healthcare Blue Book that lists the price of many of the most common procedures. "A few phone calls can literally save a patient thousands of dollars," he said.More >>
Leave those head-to-toe cover-ups at home this summer! Here's how to find the most flattering swimsuit, perk up winter-weary skin and get an effortless, confidence-boosting hairstyle. You'll look and feel beachy keen in no time.More >>
Free program begins July 14 at eight area locations As pool and spa drownings involving children 5 and younger has increased, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the YMCAMore >>
"Water safety should be a primary concern when engaging in activities in or around the water," says Heather Tross, aquatics director at the West Toledo YMCA. "The Y's advice to all adults and children is to learn how to swim. It's never too late."More >>
Americans visited emergency departments over 115 million times each year, so your chance of requiring emergency services or accompanying someone to emergency is fairly high. In order to provide the bestMore >>