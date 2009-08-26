The Rams beat New Philadelphia 62-57 on Friday in the D-II state semi-final.More >>
They were playing for a good cause at the Huntington Center on Saturday as the Toledo Walleye sled hockey team took on the University of Toledo club hockey team.More >>
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
Gliding stars is an adaptive ice skating program for anyone with disabilities.More >>
Wes Clark scored 26 points, Nick Perkins added 16, including a big 3-pointer, and Buffalo won its third Mid-American Conference championship - and the league's automatic NCAA bid - in four years by beating Toledo 76-66...More >>
Toledo star guard Tre'Shaun Fletcher will miss the Mid-American Conference championship against Buffalo because of an injured left knee.More >>
There is at least one advantage that the Knights have over their opponent this weekend and that is senior Tim Organ Jr. who is WTOL 11's Athlete of the week.More >>
The infield at Michigan International Speedway is an endless maze of humble tents, converted school buses and million-dollar RVs.More >>
For Whitmer High School student Nick Gulch, Sunday was a day he wasn't sure he'd ever get to experience. But he's dreamed about it his entire life.More >>
Zavier Simpson was a catalyst on both ends of the floor, running Michigan's efficient offense and leading its lock-down defense, and back-up big man Jon Teske scored 14 as the 15th-ranked Wolverines beat No. 8...More >>
Last year, he made it all the way to the final match of the year down in Columbus, only to come up just short. But that experience has driven everything he’s done this year.More >>
In the annals of sports, the cliche 'close but no cigar' haunts thousands of athletes around the globe.More >>
The Eastwood Eagles took their first loss of the 2017 season as the state title slipped through their fingers and landed in hands of the Wheelersburg Pirates, 14-21.More >>
One of college football's most intense rivalries will be renewed for the 111th time in Ann Arbor Saturday. Ohio State comes in as a heavy favorite against the Wolverines to chalk up their fifth straight victory.More >>
More than any other team with high expectations, Michigan perhaps may have had the more obstacles to overcome for success.More >>
Like a roller coaster, the story of the 2017 Ohio State Buckeyes is that of inconsistent hills and valleys.More >>
After nine weeks, teams across Ohio are set for a playoff run beginning next week. But there is still unfinished work in final week of the season: The matter of conference championships.More >>
Many of the conferences in northwest Ohio have their champion pretty much determined with two weeks remaining in the city. But there are playoff seeds, undefeated records and pride on the line in week 9.More >>
There are only three weeks left in the season, but there are many questions yet to be answered in the high school football season. This week, however, we may have answers to some of those questions.More >>
With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, teams are now making their final push toward conference championships and a possible playoff birth.More >>
We are now in the second half of high school football as teams across Ohio are hoping to secure a playoff spot and possibly a conference championship.More >>
We are almost halfway through the regular season of high school football, but there is still some unfinished business left to take care of on the field.More >>
Carey junior Willie Schaffer is a quiet leader. He does not speak often, but let's his actions do the talking for him.More >>
Four weeks into the season and high school teams are finally ready for conference play.More >>
Now comfortably in the regular season, high school teams are looking to score that last win before conference play begins.More >>
This week, there are several more non-conference match ups that could play an role in playoff births while others have statewide ranking implications.More >>
While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.More >>
It's been more than eight months since high schools across the country took the field under the Friday night lights.More >>
Otsego finished the season strong with a 7-3 record, but they failed to make the playoffs. This year, their goal is to make the playoffs, nothing less.More >>
The Patriots saw their perfect season end with a 13-1 record, but it came with valuable experience.More >>
The Toledo men's basketball team spent their last day Monday in Florence, Italy before leaving for Venice.More >>
It took two overtime laps and a dramatic pass, but Kyle Larson earned his third win this season Sunday at the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.More >>
Two Walleye stars signed contracts to return to Toledo for the 2017-2018 season.More >>
The Ohio High School Athletic Association suspended Springfield High School's head football coach Tuesday.More >>
Media members at the 2017 MAC Football Media Day picked the Toledo Rockets to win the conference in 2017.More >>
In-Kyung Kim won the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania Sunday evening with a dominant fourth-round.More >>
Nelly Korda continued Friday's momentum at Highland Meadows with another stellar round Saturday in the third round of the Marathon Classic in Sylvania.More >>
After two days, American Gerina Piller remains ahead of the field Friday, finishing her second round 11 under par at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania.More >>
With ceremonies, the gala and pre-tournament behind them, the ladies of the LPGA finally took on a new-look Highland Meadows Thursday in the first round of the Marathon Classic.More >>
One of Toledo's most celebrated traditions will return to the area when the top female golfers from around the country tee off at 32nd Annual Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Owens Corning & O-I at Highland Meadows.More >>
"You will do better in Toledo." It is a slogan that taking hold in the Glass City.More >>
Robert Easter Jr. (19-0, 14 KOs) will step into the ring Friday night against Russian Denis Shafikov (38-2, 20 KOs) at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo.More >>
Emotions boiled over last week at the Scott vs. Bowsher basketball game in Toledo.More >>
Perrysburg cheerleading is a team of 12 girls, freshman thru seniors. They cheer for football and basketball, but on the side they work really hard at what is called competitive cheer and Perrysburg is really good!More >>
Inma Zanoguera will be running a marathon in Algeria this week and will visit her newly discovered "home" country, Western Sahara as well. A filmmaker will be documenting her journey.More >>
Toledo has a long and storied history of hockey in the city going back to the first team, the Toledo Mercurys, who played their first season in 1947-48. Other iterations included the Blades, the Hornets, the Goaldiggers and the Storm. For a short time, in 1949-50, the team was actually called the Toledo Buckeyes.More >>
It was a night of nostalgia and tears at Rossford High School on Friday. The final basketball game was played at the George G. Wolfe Field House.More >>
Alyssa Delffs plans to compete in the districts tournament at BGSU with the hopes of making it to states again.More >>
Michael Maag has found a home on the basketball court. But at just 22 months old, his parents were not sure they would ever get to see him dribble a ball or make a basket. As a baby, Michael was abused by his babysitter.More >>
WalleyeMore >>
Hockey careers don’t last forever, but McLain has a long-term vision of working with special needs kids once his days on the ice are done.More >>
Fremont native Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner made her pro boxing debut less than a year ago. This Saturday in Philadelphia, she will be going for the WBC International Female Featherweight Title.More >>
The Monday after the Super Bowl is considered a national holiday for some as they take the day off of work.More >>
While the Super Bowl has changed a lot in 52 years, one important piece of equipment is still produced in the same Ohio factory.More >>
It's almost spring training time for America's favorite past-time. And to prepare for the next season, the Detroit Tigers paid a visit to Fifth Third Field Wednesday evening as apart of their Winter Caravan.More >>
New divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports of football, volleyball and soccer were approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors during its January meeting last Thursday.More >>
An investigation involving alleged misconduct at a Toledo school has been going on since November.More >>
Bosher junior Markus Ray put on an amazing show last week against Scott. Ray, a 6'5'' forward for the Rebels, amassed 40 points, many of which in the paint.More >>
The executive director of the Ohio High School Athlete Association announced his impending resignation Thursday.More >>
Curling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and this area has one of the best clubs for the sport in Ohio.
This weekend they're celebrating at the new curling center on Dixie Highway.More >>
Curling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and this area has one of the best clubs for the sport in Ohio.
Tre'Shaun Fletcher scored 22 points, Jaelan Sanford added 21 as Toledo jumped out to a 10-point lead and never trailed, defeating Central Michigan 93-82 Saturday, winning for the sixth time in seven games.More >>
Professional boxing is once against moving to the forefront of Toledo sporting news. Lightweight Sonny Frederickson, 18-0, will step into the ring Friday night in New York against another unbeaten fighter on Showtime.More >>
The Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats have bought themselves more time to negotiate with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.More >>
Although it's a new year, we still have almost half of high school basketball left to playMore >>
The Southview Cougars basketball team is undefeated so far this year at 8-0. Part of their success is their senior big man Christian Wagenhauser.More >>
Jalin Moore ran for 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and Appalachian State beat Toledo 34-0 on Saturday night in the Dollar General Bowl.More >>
The Toledo Rockets are favored by a touchdown over Appalachian State in the 2017 Dollar General Bowl despite losing to the Mountaineers at last year's Raycom Camellia. The Rockets lost to Appalachian State 31-28 in that game.
The Rockets were favored by a touchdown over Appalachian State in the 2017 Dollar General Bowl despite losing to the Mountaineers at last year’s Raycom Camellia Bowl.More >>
The USS Alabama was a battleship used in World War II, commissioned from 1942-1947, and since 1964 the ship has called Mobile Bay home.More >>
After a busy first full day, the Rockets then capped off their night meeting up with players from the Appalachian State Mountaineers to go bowling.More >>
The first full day in Mobile saw a lot of activity both on and off the field. There’s so much that goes into a bowl week outside of preparing for the football game.More >>
Justin Mitchell scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Wright State beat Toledo 77-69 on Saturday.More >>
Jason Candle has signed a 2-year extension to remain the head football coach at the University of Toledo.More >>
The Perrysburg Girls Basketball team were preseason favorites to win the Northern Lakes League title for the second-straight year. A big part of the Jackets’ success is senior Ashlynn Brown.More >>
Former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.More >>
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam formally introduced general manager John Dorsey, then restarted the team's quarterback carousel.
Tre'Shaun Fletcher had 16 points and 10 rebounds, including four points and a key rebound late, to help Toledo hold off Texas Southern 71-69 on Saturday night.More >>
Ohio State (11-2, Big Ten) vs Southern California (11-2, Pac-12), Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m. ESTMore >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers are making their case for why they belong in the College Football Playoffs as they battle for the Big Ten crown on Saturday night.More >>
Logan Woodside threw four touchdown passes and Terry Swanson rushed for 180 yards and two scores as Toledo defeated Akron 45-28 in the Mid-American Conference championship game Saturday at Ford Field.More >>
Jason Candle had every reason in the world to be conservative at the end of the first half of Saturday's Mid-American Conference championship game.More >>
The Buckeyes are 10-2.More >>
Hockey is an expensive sport. Parents have to buy hundreds of dollars in equipment as well as spend more money to get their child on the ice. However, the Toledo Ice Crew Initiative hopes to help eliminate that barrier.More >>
The Eagles returned 17 starters to their roster this year, one of them being sophomore Jaden Rayford.
The 6'2'' running back put up more than 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.More >>
The Eagles returned 17 starters to their roster this year, one of them being sophomore Jaden Rayford.
Dwayne Haskins replaced injured star J.T. Barrett and helped No. 8 Ohio State come back to beat Michigan 31-20.More >>
Logan Woodside threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, and Toledo beat Western Michigan 37-10 on Friday to secure a spot in the Mid-American Conference championship game.More >>
Defensive end Chase Winovich was named National Athlete of the Week. Winovich is a rising star of the Wolverine defense.
Winovich's brother lives in the Toledo-area and continues to look up to him.More >>
Defensive end Chase Winovich was named National Athlete of the Week. Winovich is a rising star of the Wolverine defense.
For Toledo football fans, Logan Woodside has become a household name. Last year, Woodside's 45 touchdown passes not only led the nation, but also shattered the school’s single season TD pass record.More >>
The football rivalry began as a recurring annual showdown back in 1918 though the teams first played in 1897. The seeds of this rancorous rivalry between the two states are back to 1835 when Michigan and Ohio were ready to spill blood over who owned the early real estate of ToledoMore >>
After stepping out of the maze and blue...to play in the NFL. Clay High School graduate, Jordan Kovacs is making his return to the big house.More >>
In Perrysburg, Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes spends countless hours prepping for game days.More >>
College football, perhaps more than any other American sport, is steeped in game day tradition. Among those hallowed traditions of the game day experience is the school's march band.More >>
A Tiffin University runner won the NCAA Division II Championship in cross country.More >>
Big Board Playoffs: Round 3 FinalsMore >>
The record is now 39 victories a piece for both teams dating back to 1919.More >>
Second Round FinalsMore >>
Justin Upton was voted Tiger of the Year despite being traded by Detroit with a month remaining in the season.More >>
Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at Columbus Crew Stadium.
A win would be the second state championship for the girls soccer program in five years.More >>
Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at Columbus Crew Stadium.
Signing Day is a big day for high school athletes nationwide. And that day finally arrived for some our area's best high school athletes.More >>
The Walleye have had a thorough security plan, backed by local law enforcement, since moving to The Huntington Center downtown in 2009. The new requirements are meant to enhance those measures even more.More >>
Big Board playoff finals: Round 1More >>
Logan Woodside threw for 361 yards to become Toledo's career passing leader, and the Rockets beat Northern Illinois 27-17 on Thursday night.More >>
Logan Woodside threw for 361 yards to become Toledo's career passing leader, and the Rockets beat Northern Illinois 27-17 on Thursday night.More >>
Gaining 427 yards and scoring seven touchdowns in a game would fulfill any running back's wildest dreams.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.
J.T. Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Ohio State rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to hand No. 2 Penn State its first loss,...More >>
Week 10 FinalsMore >>
The Perrysburg girls soccer team is still alive in the state playoffs, currently ranked seventh in Ohio.More >>
Diontae Johnson made four catches for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a punt 87 yards for a score to help Toledo cruise past Ball State 58-17 on Thursday night.More >>
Notre Dame cracked the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 9, and Michigan fell out of the rankings for the first time in two years.More >>
Marcus Childers threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards rushing and Northern Illinois beat Bowling Green 48-17 on Saturday.More >>
Logan Woodside tossed five touchdown passes and Toledo ran away from Akron 48-21 on Saturday.More >>
Week 9 FinalsMore >>
The Walleye are playing the Quad City Mallards. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m.More >>
Kyleigh Dull is a talented freshman golfer for Lakota High School playing on the boys' team.More >>
The first year as head coach of the Walleye saw a lot of success for Dan Watson.and he says he feels better prepared heading into year two at the helm.More >>
J.T. Barrett passed for five touchdowns and ran for two others, and ninth-ranked Ohio State scored on its first eight possessions on its way to a 56-14 victory over Nebraska on Saturday night.More >>
Nathan Rourke and A.J. Ouellette each rushed for more than 120 yards and combined for five touchdowns as Ohio galloped past Bowling Green 48-30 on Saturday.More >>
Terry Swanson ran for two touchdowns as Toledo took an early lead and held it, beating Central Michigan 30-10 in the pouring rain on Saturday.More >>
(AP) - Karan Higdon ran 25 yards for a touchdown on the first play of overtime for No. 17 Michigan and Tyree Kinnel intercepted a fourth-down pass in the end zone on the final play as the Wolverines held off...More >>
Week 8More >>
The Toledo Walleye unveiled the new food options coming to the Huntington Center for the 2017-2018 season at a food tasting event.More >>
Field hockey is not the most popular sport, especially in this part of Ohio. Only Ottawa Hills and Maumee Valley field varsity field hockey teams.More >>
A coach's passion for the game can also help him follow another passion.More >>
Linebacker Brandon Harris recovered a fumble on a bad snap and returned it 93 yards for a score with 1:21 left to help Bowling Green get its first win of the season 37-29 over Miami of Ohio on Saturday.More >>
WEEK 7 FINALSMore >>
A northeast Ohio school district has canceled a second high school football game while police determine whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident.More >>
The Ohio High School Athletic Association is searching for younger people to officiate at high school athletic events as the dwindling roster of officials grows older.More >>
WEEK 6 FINALSMore >>
You don't have to take a long look at Northview's offense to spot 6'7'' quarterback Brandon Leach.More >>
Even through there are frustrations of not getting a call, Nate Holley’s dream of playing in the NFL hasn’t faltered.More >>
Week 5 FINALSMore >>
The Brad Ausmus era in Detroit is officially over. The Detroit Tigers announced that manager Brad Ausmus will not be returning to lead the club after the end of this season.More >>
Jase Whitner was in Perrysburg on Friday to put himself in the record books. Whitner, a graduate of Perrysburg High School, was attempting to set the world record for snapping a football.More >>
Week 4 FinalsMore >>
Few things make Michael Dandan happier than putting on his Anthony Wayne football gear and making his way on to the field. He love the Generals and his teammates.More >>
The picture was taken on Saturday at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin.More >>
Big Board Finals: Week 3More >>
Andrew Hammond is a former BGSU goalie who’s been in the NHL for the last three years. Last season was all but wiped out for Hammond because he was injured.More >>
Week 2 FinalsMore >>
One of the best players in Toledo hockey history has decided to retire.More >>
The Toledo Rockets opened their season with a 47-13 victory over FCS opponent Elon on Thursday night inside the Glass Bowl.More >>
Age is only a number, especially when you are a 59-year-old grandmother playing clarinet in a college band.More >>
Albert Bell is 8-0 as a pro and will be a headliner at the next boxing event at the SeaGate Center Saturday night.More >>
Jackson acknowledged there would be growing pains with the rookie quarterback, but confirmed the team will stick with Kizer through the mistakes.More >>
Big Board Finals - Week 1More >>
Friday night football is finally back and there is a full slate of games set for Week 1 of Big Board Friday.More >>
Over the last 18 years, McComb has made it to the postseason 15 times, the last two years making it all the way to the state semifinal game. Success is now a Panther tradition.More >>
Hockey season is right around the corner and that means ToIedo Walleye tickets are on sale.More >>
For the fourth-straight year, the Toledo Rockets football team has hosted “Victory Day”. It’s an event that allows special needs students to be a “Rocket” for the day.More >>
This weekend in Oregon, archers from nearly 10 different states are all in action at the Northern Archery Championship tournament. It's a two-day tournament for archers of all different agesMore >>
Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers and Kenta Maeda of the Los Angeles Dodgers have made it through the fifth inning with dueling no-hitters Sunday.More >>
The Toledo Rockets spent one final day in Italy with a much deserved day of relaxation on a picturesque beach near Venice.More >>
The Clyde Fliers won the Sandusky Bay Conference two straight years. They finished in second place the two seasons before that. While they have a chance at earning their third-straight conference title, the Fliers are not focused on that just yet.More >>
Fremont Ross is coming off a frustrating year, finishing at 3-7.
But now that head coach Chad Long is heading into his second year at the helm, his once young team got most of the growing pains out of the way.More >>
Fremont Ross is coming off a frustrating year, finishing at 3-7.
The team went up in the Dolomite Mountains to take in the beautiful scenery of Italy in the form of a 45-minute zip line adventure through the trees.More >>
While Eastwood is the Northern Buckeye favorite, the Comets believe they will be the champs at the end of the season.More >>
The Toledo Rockets won their last game Wednesday in their tour around Italy. This game was special for the Rockets as they played at a US Army Base in Vicenza.More >>
A year ago, Eastwood won the NBC title by going 9-1 in the regular season. They eventually lost in the second round of the playoffs, but this year they expect an even better result.More >>
Last year, Findlay made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.More >>
Throughout his 32-year career as the Northwood head coach, Ken James led with a variety of teams onto the gridiron. This year's team is young and they will no doubt have growing pains. But Coach James says his players' youth also gives them an added chip on their shoulder.More >>
Last year, the Lake football team suffered their first bump in the road since Mark Emans took the helm five years ago. The Flyers finished the season 4-6.More >>
As back-to-back City League champs, the Start Spartans’ goal this year is simple. They want a three-peat.More >>
The Bedford Mules finished their season with a 9-3 record and made it to the regional rounds of the Michigan playoffs.More >>
The Toledo men's basketball team arrived in Jesolo, Italy just outside of Venice Tuesday. There, they will spend the final few days of a memorable trip abroad.More >>
Ohio native Sam Hornish Jr. has won the pole for the XFinity race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.More >>
After spending 10 years as an assistant coach, John Galyas is taking over the helm at Clay. "The effort's been great, their attitudes have been awesome, they've been very, very coachable, which
The Rockets spend their third day in Italy by visiting the Vatican City.More >>
The second day of the University of Toledo's tour of Italy began with a trip to one of the most iconic structures in the world, the Roman Colosseum.More >>
The Toledo Rockets men's basketball team landed in Rome, Italy Thursday evening.More >>
All week long, young Toledo hockey players between 7 and 13 got a chance to take to the ice with some Walleye stars.More >>
Last year, Bowling Green went 7-3 in the regular season and hosted a first round playoff game. It was their third straight trip to the postseason.More >>
The Toledo Rockets men’s basketball team left for their trip to Italy Wednesday.More >>
The Springfield Blue Devils are coming off a perfect 10-0 regular season that saw them win the NLL title for the first time in more than four decades.More >>
A year ago, Liberty Center Football officially became a threat again in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. The Tigers finished with a 9-3 record and made it to the second round of the playoffs.More >>
Defiance went 3-7 in 2016 under first year head coach Kevin Kline. In 2015 before Kline, Defiance won only two games. While a one game improvement does not seem like much, players say this year is beginning of something special.More >>
Tiffin Columbian used to be a regular in the state playoffs.More >>
Doug Downing is starting his fourth year coaching at Northview.More >>
It’s been two years since Liberty Benton has been in the playoffs.More >>
Michigan has hired Luke Yaklich and DeAndre Haynes as assistant basketball coaches.More >>
The program hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010, but they do have a lot potential if they avoid injuries.More >>
This year's offense will be completely different. Gone is the spread offense they’ve run for years under former head coach John Boles.
Insert a more run-oriented offense that Coach Gibson has used at all of his previous stops.More >>
This year's offense will be completely different. Gone is the spread offense they’ve run for years under former head coach John Boles.
Leading into the 2016 season, the Perrysbug had not lost a league game in four years. But the Yellow Jackets, who graduated a ton of talent in 2015 and was riddled with injuries throughout the season, finished with a disappointing 6-4 record and missed out on the playoffs.More >>
Last year with an overall record of 6-4, Rossford fell just short of a playoff birth. But coming up short last year makes this year's team only hungrier to compete for a spot in the playoffs.More >>
Whitmer rose from a dark horse to almost wining the conference in 2016 with an 8-2 record and a playoff game on their turf.More >>
Napoleon went 5-5 in 2016. But there is plenty of reason to believe 2017 will be better.More >>
Bowling Green suffered through a tough season in 2016.More >>
There’s a special senior softball tournament this weekend at Pacesetter Park in Sylvania. All the players are in their sixties, seventies and even their eighties.More >>
Jim Mayzes has seen much success in his 23 seasons at Southview, including a state championship in 2008. Yet in his last two years, Southview only won two games.More >>
The Detroit Lions are in full swing of their 2017 training camp.
For one Toledo-born, it only took two days for him to get notice.More >>
The Detroit Lions are in full swing of their 2017 training camp.
Larry McDaniel is the new coach of St. John's Jesuit.
He spent much of his career at the college level and that's the experience he wants to bring to the Titans.More >>
Larry McDaniel is the new coach of St. John's Jesuit.
Anthony Wayne, who had won just four games in 2015, finished with seven wins and a birth in the playoffs. That was surprising to many in northwest Ohio.More >>
Central Catholic has had loads of talent recently, including DeShone Kizer, James Hudson and Michael Warren.More >>
As football season approaches, traditionally football players around the country geared up for two-a-days.More >>
The University of Toledo opens their 2017 campaign with high expectations.More >>
Hirschfeld is a fan favorite in Toledo having played high school hockey at Sylvania Northview.More >>
The players believe the expectations for this team are sky high and that they should compete for a spot in the College Football playoff.More >>
Northwest Ohio residents are no strangers to the work ethic of the former Central Catholic star and now people around the NFL are learning the same.More >>
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is eager to prove he's more than just a feel-good story.More >>
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer Hall of Fame coach Ara Parseghian has returned to his home in Granger, Indiana, after spending more than a week in a nursing care facility because of
