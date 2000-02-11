WTOL 11 Sports reports high school football scores, videos - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

  • Sister Jean helps bring basketball to an otherworldly place

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:41:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - This March 22, 2018 file photo shows Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sitting with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in Atlanta. Sister Jean i...(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - This March 22, 2018 file photo shows Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sitting with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in Atlanta. Sister Jean i...
  • LEADING OFF: Astros open defense, Giancarlo leads new faces

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:45:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) works in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Verla...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) works in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Verla...
  • Embiid injured but 76ers down Knicks for 8th straight win

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, lies not he court after an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, lies not he court after an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Philadelphia.
    Football helmets recalled due to head injury hazard

    Thursday, August 18 2016 1:47 PM EDT2016-08-18 17:47:38 GMT

    More than 5,000 football helmets are being recalled because the shells of the helmets can crack.

  • Whiteville's Mackenzie Gore pitches in Perfect Game Classic

    Monday, August 15 2016 12:49 AM EDT2016-08-15 04:49:33 GMT

    Whiteville ace and incoming senior Mackenzie Gore pitched for the East Team in the Perfect Game All American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego. 

  • Coulter homers for Shuckers in loss to Generals

    Sunday, August 14 2016 11:13 PM EDT2016-08-15 03:13:23 GMT
    Clint Coulter's solo homer was the only offense for the Biloxi Shuckers in a 5-1 loss to the Jackson Generals Sunday night. Coulter, who has recorded a hit in all seven games that he's started since being promoted from Brevard County, blasted his second homer at the Double-A level in the second inning. Shuckers starter Jorge Lopez suffered his third loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and striking out three. The 1-4 hitters for Biloxi were hitless in 16 at-bats wit...More >>
  • Athlete of the Week: Zia Cooke

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-27 16:57:13 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    There is no shortage of female basketball talent in northwest Ohio, including Erica Haney and Natasha Howard.

    Another standout talent is Zia Cooke, who is in her junior year at Rogers High School.

  • Athlete of the Week: Willie Schafer

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:56 AM EST2018-02-27 16:56:58 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    Carey junior Willie Schaffer is a quiet leader. He does not speak often, but let's his actions do the talking for him.

  • Athlete of the Week: Pete McIntyre

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-02-27 16:55:50 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    Pete McIntyre signed his letter of intent Wednesday, officially accepting a football scholarship to Northwestern.

