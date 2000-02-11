Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-02-27 16:57:04 GMT
Many of the conferences in northwest Ohio have their champion pretty much determined with two weeks remaining in the city. But there are playoff seeds, undefeated records and pride on the line in week 9.
Monday, June 5 2017 5:03 AM EDT2017-06-05 09:03:20 GMT
Andrew Bogut is officially chasing a championship with the Cavaliers. The free agent center signed with Cleveland on Thursday, joining the team he faced in the NBA Finals the past two seasons when he was with...More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:41:51 GMT
Thursday, March 29 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 07:42:34 GMT
(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - This March 22, 2018 file photo shows Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sitting with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada in Atlanta. Sister Jean i...
God and basketball: Sister Jean helps bring basketball to an otherworldly place.More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:45:24 GMT
Thursday, March 29 2018 2:55 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:55:23 GMT
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) works in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Verla...
LEADING OFF: Astros open defense, Giancarlo leads new faces.More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:27 GMT
Thursday, March 29 2018 2:55 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:55:12 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, lies not he court after an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Embiid injured but 76ers down Knicks 118-101 for 8th straight win.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:50:53 GMT
Thursday, March 29 2018 2:55 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:55:07 GMT
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Utah forwards Donnie Tillman (3) and Tyler Rawson (21) high-five as Western Kentucky calls a timeout late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New ...
Fourth-seeded Penn State plays No. 2 seed Utah for the NIT championship on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:31:18 GMT
Thursday, March 29 2018 2:55 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:55:02 GMT
(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King). Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) vies for a rebound with Atlanta Hawks forwards Dewayne Dedmon (14) and John Collins (20) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 28, 2018, ...
Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points and added 15 rebounds for his league-leading 63rd double-double as the Minnesota Timberwolves recovered to beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-114 on Wednesday.More >>
WTOL 11 reports high school football scores, videos and moreSportsMore>>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 07:34:33 GMT
Kelly Olynyk scored 19 points, Dwyane Wade blocked a pair of shots by LeBron James as part of a stifling defensive effort by Miami, and the Heat had little trouble on the way to beating the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:24:08 GMT
Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:35 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:35:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a regional final game against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
The AP All-America team has three freshmen on the first team for the first time in its 70-year history.More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-03-27 13:50:02 GMT
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:35:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Kansas' Lagerald Vick celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a regional final game against Duke in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
Baseball season is starting and Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg discuss the fading traditions in the game, including the Thursday opening day for all teams on the AP Sports Weekly podcast.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:49:53 GMT
Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:55:27 GMT
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) watches his first-inning, solo home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana in a baseball game against the Twins in New York, M...
Oft-injured New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will have surgery to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle and will be sidelined until late May.More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:01:54 GMT
Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:31:43 GMT
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says the team didn't add Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson to replace Dez Bryant. Bryant has a base salary of $12.5 million this season and counts $16.5 million against the cap.More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-03-27 15:10:01 GMT
Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:34:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver warms up before Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers, in Oakland, Calif. Kyle Korver ...
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still without coach Tyronn Lue and guard Kyle Korver, and it remains unclear when either will return.More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:30:03 GMT
Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:04:22 GMT
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, left, poses for photographs with with his team following a women's NCAA college basketball tournament regional final game against South Carolina at the a women's NCAA college basketbal...
Unbeaten UConn leads 4 No. 1 seeds into women's Final Four.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:57:10 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:45:08 GMT
(AP Photo/David Goldman). Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser puts on a cap after a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game against Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. Loyola-Chicago won 78-62.
Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser will be the only coach in Saturday's Final Four in San Antonio who has not previously taken his team to the NCAA's Tournament's national semifinals.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:11:12 GMT
Doug Fister was solid in a brief tuneup for the regular season and the Rangers, back home in Texas two days after breaking camp in Arizona, beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in an exhibition game Monday night.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-03-26 16:19:56 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-27 01:22:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass away from Buffalo's Katherine Ups (5) during the second half in a regional semifinal at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Albany, N....
A'ja Wilson earned Associated Press All-America honors for a third time.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 06:39:29 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:11:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Villanova's Jalen Brunson celebrates after cutting a piece of net following the team's win over Texas Tech in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston. Villanova won 71-59 t...
The Final Four features favorites in Villanova, Kansas and Michigan along with an upstart in 11-seed Loyola-Chicago.
Sunday, March 25 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:21:16 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:12:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) falls back against the leg of guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. Cu...
Stephen Curry will not return for the first round of the playoffs next month because of a sprained left knee.Coach Steve Kerr ruled out the two-time MVP for the best-of-seven first round in the Western Conference...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:36:05 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:46:50 GMT
Nevest Coleman, a Chicago White Sox groundskeeper who served 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, is happy to be reunited with his family and to be back at work. (Source: WGN/Chicago Police/CNN)
After 23 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, a former Chicago White Sox groundskeeper is back to doing the job he loves.
Sunday, March 25 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-03-25 23:59:18 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:14:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
Malik Newman and top-seeded Kansas got over their Elite Eight hump on Sunday, knocking off second-seeded but favored Duke 85-81 in overtime in a thrilling Midwest Region finale that clinched its first trip to the...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 06:39:18 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:13:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bubba Watson holds his trophy after winning the during the final round at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Watson defeated Kevin Kisner.
With 2 wins ahead of the Masters, Bubba golf is back in vogue.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 06:39:38 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:06:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer holds the regional championship trophy as his team celebrates following a women's NCAA college basketball tournament regional final game against UCLA, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Kansas ...
Mississippi State, Louisville to Final Four; Who's next?.More >>
Sunday, March 25 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-25 21:11:08 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:06:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, center, dunks between Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, left, and Brandone Francis during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston.
Villanova is headed back to the Final Four for the second time in three years.More >>
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:49:01 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:05:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) as James goes up for a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York.
LeBron James had 37 points, 10 rebounds and assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-114 for their fifth straight victory.More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 10:09:38 GMT
Monday, March 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:43:31 GMT
(AP Photo/Halden Krog). Australian team coach Darren Lehmann, left, and player Steve Smith, right, congratulate Morne Morkle after South Africa beat Australia in the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Tow...
The cheating confession that scandalized a nation has triggered an investigation destined to go way deeper than merely scratching the surface of the culture within Australia's cricket team.More >>
Saturday, March 24 2018 8:38 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:38:53 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:42:12 GMT
(AP Photo/John Amis). Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) shoots against Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) during the first half of a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta.
No. 11 seed Loyola is headed to the Final Four after beating No. 9 seed Kansas State 78-62 in the South Regional final.More >>
Saturday, March 24 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:48:58 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:42:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks on the floor during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018.
The NBA playoffs start in three weeks, and it's unknown if Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry will be ready for Game 1.More >>
Saturday, March 24 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:38:27 GMT
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:32:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks on the floor during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018.
Curry out at least 3 weeks with sprained knee but could be back for start of playoffs.More >>
Saturday, March 24 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:00:02 GMT
Saturday, March 24 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:49:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018.
Stephen Curry returned from a six-game absence with a right ankle injury only to strain his left knee after scoring 29 points, and the beat-up, undermanned Golden State Warriors held off the Atlanta Hawks 106-94.More >>
Saturday, March 24 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-03-24 06:58:04 GMT
Saturday, March 24 2018 4:34 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:34:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Kansas' Lagerald Vick (2) celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket as Clemson's Anthony Oliver II (21) watches during the first half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, Ma...
In an NCAA Tournament dominated by upsets, Friday belonged to the favorites.More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:28:07 GMT
Saturday, March 24 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:51:17 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Villanova's Jalen Brunson, front, drives past West Virginia's Wesley Harris during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Friday, March 23, 2018, in Boston.
Villanova rides 3-point shooting to 90-78 Sweet 16 win over West Virginia.More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:49:13 GMT
Saturday, March 24 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-03-24 14:30:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.
Move over underdog darlings: It's time for some of college basketball's blue bloods to take the stage in the Sweet 16. Villanova, Kansas, Duke and Syracuse all tip off their regional semifinal games Friday night.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:51:30 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:51:50 GMT
(AP Photo/David Goldman). Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) falls over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.
Marques Townes scores 18 points, including 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining, to lead Loyola past Nevada 69-68.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:59:34 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 10:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:59:34 GMT
HOUSTON (AP) -- James Harden scored 21 points, including 10 of Houston's 12 points in overtime, to shake off a tough four quarters and lift the Rockets to a 100-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:52:15 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:59:28 GMT
University of Michigan logo
Michigan is back in the Elite Eight for the third time in six years. The third-seeded Wolverines thoroughly dominated No. 7 seed Texas A&M in a 99-72 victory at the West Region on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 12 games.
Three pitchers were ejected along with Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler and bench coach Rob Thomson as three batters were hit by pitches during the Phillies' 6-2 exhibition loss to Detroit on Thursday.More >>
Saturday, March 17 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:43:56 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:01:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final pas...
Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash spent at the stadium.More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-03-18 06:14:48 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:54:17 GMT
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda...
Loyola-Chicago kept its feel-good story going with a one-point win over third-seeded Tennessee in the second round on Saturday; now it's No. 16 seed UMBC's turn to try to pull another upset.More >>
Saturday, March 17 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-17 17:04:01 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:51 GMT
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:00:16 GMT
Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, sat in the front row next to his father at Wednesday night's game against Toronto. Nick, who was just released from the hospital after spending 38 days under care following brain surgery, received a standing ovation from the crowd. Nick Gilbert back at The Q following his brain surgery in February. Awesome to see him here.#CavsRaptors pic.twitter.com/GqJGhSeoMt — Eli Mooneyham (@Eli_Mooneyham) March 21, 2018 ...More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 02:26:16 GMT
DETROIT (AP) -- Another top pitching prospect for the Detroit Tigers is dealing with an injury. The team announced Wednesday that right-hander Matt Manning, a first-round draft pick in 2016, has an oblique strain.
Sunday, August 14 2016 11:13 PM EDT2016-08-15 03:13:23 GMT
Clint Coulter's solo homer was the only offense for the Biloxi Shuckers in a 5-1 loss to the Jackson Generals Sunday night. Coulter, who has recorded a hit in all seven games that he's started since being promoted from Brevard County, blasted his second homer at the Double-A level in the second inning. Shuckers starter Jorge Lopez suffered his third loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and striking out three. The 1-4 hitters for Biloxi were hitless in 16 at-bats wit...More >>
Saturday, April 15 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-04-15 20:31:25 GMT
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Former Baylor track and field sprinter Trayvon Bromell finished eighth in the 100-meter final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Sunday in Olympic Stadium. Battling an Achilles injury, Bromell ran a 10.06 out of lane two in his first Olympic final appearance. The St. Petersburg, Fla. product had the second-fastest reaction time out of the blocks at .135 seconds and was stride-for-stride with eventual silver medalist Justin Gatlin through the first 20...More >>
Saturday, April 15 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-04-15 20:31:25 GMT
STILLWATER, Oklahoma- The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 2-0 decision to Oklahoma State in an exhibition match Saturday evening at Cowgirl Soccer Stadium. The game served as a final rehearsal for the Aggies prior to their season opener against the No. 1 Florida State Seminoles on Friday, August 19 at Ellis Field. Texas A&M played without three starters, including defender McKayla Paulson, midfielder Stephanie Malherbe and forward Emily Bates. The Aggi...More >>
